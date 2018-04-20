SlimFast Partners with The Bentonville Film Festival

Last year SlimFast sampled over 10,000 Advanced Nutrition shakes and over 25,000 snacks at its booth. Join SlimFast at BFF where they'll set up shop with of all their latest innovations.

"We're excited to support the mission of BFF for the second year in a row, and to return as a Silver Sponsor of the festival," says CEO Chris Tisi. "SlimFast devotees stem from all walks of life and represent a diverse group, and we support inclusion in all shapes and sizes."

To learn more about the Bentonville Film Festival and its star-studded event schedule, visit http://bentonvillefilmfestival.com/

ABOUT SLIMFAST

SlimFast offers a clinically-proven plan with delicious meal replacement protein shakes, smoothie mixes, bars, cookies, supplements, and 100-calorie snacks. Online weight-loss support is available through its social media and website. Products can be purchased at mass, grocery and online retailers, in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom.

Founded in 1977 and based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, SlimFast was formerly held by Unilever, until being acquired by Kainos Capital in July 2014. Under its current ownership, SlimFast has developed the Advanced Nutrition, Advanced Energy, Boosters, Bake Shop, and Snacks lines. SlimFast® has 50 clinical trials demonstrating proven weight loss. It was awarded the ChefsBest® Excellence Award for both the SlimFast Original and Advanced Nutrition ready-to-drink shakes in 2017 and 2018. The ChefsBest Excellence Award is awarded to brands that surpass quality standards established by independent professional chefs.

