SLM CORPORATION A/K/A SALLIE MAE SECURITIES FRAUD NOTICE: Berger Montague Informs SLM Corporation a/k/a Sallie Mae (NASDAQ: SLM) Investors of Securities Fraud Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SLM Corporation a/k/a Sallie Mae (NASDAQ: SLM) ("Sallie Mae" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sallie Mae securities during the period of July 25, 2025 through August 14, 2025 (the "Class Period"), inclusive.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Sallie Mae securities during the Class Period may, no later than February 17, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

According to the lawsuit, Sallie Mae concealed from investors a spike in loan delinquencies and the true cause of that increase. The complaint alleges that early-stage delinquencies were rising significantly, even as defendants told investors that such increases were normal for the season and emphasized the effectiveness of the Company's improved loss mitigation and loan modification programs.

The truth about the delinquency spike in Sallie Mae's private education loans came to light in a TD Cowen report published on August 14, 2025, showing July delinquencies up 49 basis points month-over-month, above what would be expected seasonally. In reaction, Sallie Mae's stock declined $2.67 per share, or 8.09%, to $30.32 at the close of trading on August 15, 2025.

If you are a Sallie Mae investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Director of Portfolio & Institutional Client Monitoring Services

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

