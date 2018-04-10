Small Cells + Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Benchmark Study - PHY Layer and RB Normalized PHY Layer Throughput

DUBLIN, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
For this round of study, the researchers turned their attention to LAA (Licensed Assisted Access) and the AT&T network in Indianapolis, Indiana where Ericsson is the infrastructure supplier. The trip marked the third time they've been to the city - once before small cells (May 2017), once after AT&T had deployed a limited number of small cells (Sept 2017), and, most recently, after AT&T had deployed a significant number of small cells with LAA functionality.
Highlights of the Report
The Numbers
- 450 GB (at least) of transferred data in the downlink direction
- 795.1 Mbps peak data rate
- 230 Mbps average data rate (overall, including non-small cell usage)
- More than 60% of data transferred on unlicensed spectrum
- Nine different UNII-1 and UNII-3 channels, including Channel 165, used at some point during the tests
- Less than 5 hours required to transfer the data (user experience tests only)
- 1 square kilometer (approximate) test area
Methodology
The researchers used FTP downlink full buffer (1.6 Gbps FTP server) and various user experience tests (Google Play, Google Drive, etc.) to generate data traffic while walking and driving around the downtown area. They used both time-based and geo-binned data for our analysis of the network, comparing results for each test period, as well results between mobility and pedestrian testing.
Some of the Analysis
- PHY layer and RB normalized PHY layer throughput - macro, small cells, unlicensed versus licensed - distributions and geo plots
- Throughput versus SINR and RSRP - by licensed and unlicensed radio carrier; mobility versus walking
- Implied Spectral Efficiency - macro versus small cells
- Relationships between licensed primary carrier and Band 46 (5 GHz) for many key metrics (e.g., RSRP, SINR, etc.)
- Comparisons of MIMO Rank, modulation schemes, and MCS by radio carrier
- Impact of vehicular speed on SINR and data speeds - small cells and macro
- Indoor Coverage Comparison - licensed versus Band 46
- User Experience
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- Ericsson
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Key Observations
3. Background
4. Walk Test Analysis
5. Drive Test Analysis
6. User Experience Analysis
7. Test Methodology
8. Final Thoughts
9. Appendix
