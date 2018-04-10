Small Cells + Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Benchmark Study - PHY Layer and RB Normalized PHY Layer Throughput

For this round of study, the researchers turned their attention to LAA (Licensed Assisted Access) and the AT&T network in Indianapolis, Indiana where Ericsson is the infrastructure supplier. The trip marked the third time they've been to the city - once before small cells (May 2017), once after AT&T had deployed a limited number of small cells (Sept 2017), and, most recently, after AT&T had deployed a significant number of small cells with LAA functionality.



Highlights of the Report



The Numbers

450 GB (at least) of transferred data in the downlink direction

795.1 Mbps peak data rate

230 Mbps average data rate (overall, including non-small cell usage)

More than 60% of data transferred on unlicensed spectrum

Nine different UNII-1 and UNII-3 channels, including Channel 165, used at some point during the tests

Less than 5 hours required to transfer the data (user experience tests only)

1 square kilometer (approximate) test area



Methodology



The researchers used FTP downlink full buffer (1.6 Gbps FTP server) and various user experience tests (Google Play, Google Drive, etc.) to generate data traffic while walking and driving around the downtown area. They used both time-based and geo-binned data for our analysis of the network, comparing results for each test period, as well results between mobility and pedestrian testing.



Some of the Analysis

PHY layer and RB normalized PHY layer throughput - macro, small cells, unlicensed versus licensed - distributions and geo plots

Throughput versus SINR and RSRP - by licensed and unlicensed radio carrier; mobility versus walking

Implied Spectral Efficiency - macro versus small cells

Relationships between licensed primary carrier and Band 46 (5 GHz) for many key metrics (e.g., RSRP, SINR, etc.)

Comparisons of MIMO Rank, modulation schemes, and MCS by radio carrier

Impact of vehicular speed on SINR and data speeds - small cells and macro

Indoor Coverage Comparison - licensed versus Band 46

User Experience

Companies Mentioned



AT&T

Ericsson

Google

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Key Observations



3. Background



4. Walk Test Analysis



5. Drive Test Analysis



6. User Experience Analysis



7. Test Methodology



8. Final Thoughts



9. Appendix

