Small Satellite Services Market Worth 53.22 Billion USD by 2022

According to the new research report "Small Satellite Services Market by Platform (CubeSat, Nanosatellite, Microsatellite, Minisatellite), Vertical (Government & Military, Non-Profit Organizations, Commercial), Application (Remote Sensing, Communication), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 14.88 Billion in 2017 to USD 53.22 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 29.03% during the forecast period. Key factors, such as increasing demand for earth observation and satellite broadband services, and satellite miniaturization technology are expected to fuel the growth of the small satellite services market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 83 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Small Satellite Services Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/small-satellite-service-market-150469603.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Based on platform, the minisatellite (101-500kg) segment is expected to lead the small satellite services market during the forecast period

Based on platform, the minisatellite (101-500 kg) segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the small satellite services market in 2017 due to the increasing demand for services, such as remote sensing, disaster management, military intelligence, telecommunications, and other academic services globally.

Based on vertical, the commercial segment is projected to lead the small satellite services market during the forecast period

Based on vertical, the commercial segment is projected to lead the small satellite services market during the forecast period. Small satellites have computational and communication capabilities, along with competencies in making decisions about the time the particular data is required to be sent.

Ask for PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=150469603

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the small satellite services market in 2017

North America is estimated to lead the small satellite services market in 2017. Increasing interest in small satellites due to their low cost, advanced mechanics, and ease of assembly and launch has led to a rise in venture capital-backed funding for small satellites in the region and is thus leading to the increasing scope for satellite services. The small satellite services market in the North American region is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore), Eutelsat Communications S.A. (France), EchoStar Corporation (US), Inmarsat plc (UK), and Viasat, Inc. (US), among others, are the major players in the small satellite services market.

Know more about the Small Satellite Services Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/small-satellite-service-market-150469603.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets