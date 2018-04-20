Smart Cannabis is Bullish About 2018 on Infamous 4/20

With President Trump expressing support for state-level marijuana regulation and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announcing a bill to decriminalize marijuana, the infamous "4/20" holiday is being celebrated by Smart Cannabis. In addition to current events driving excitement, new lines of products are in development that will expand company business lines to address a broader section of the cannabis market. Additionally, the company's sales pipeline is being actively executed upon. Sales updates are expected soon.

"We're excited by sector support from influential lawmakers and see this as a significant opening for the company to build on its vision for growth across the cannabis and agritech sectors. We're hard at work innovating and responding to needs of clients. Our team looks forward to announcing critical outcomes shortly," exclaimed Don Smith, Executive VP of Smart Cannabis.

More on the company's activities can be found at: https://smartcannabis.com.

Smart Cannabis (OTC PINK: SCNA) is a public equity corporation advancing the agriculture and cannabis industries and growing through acquisition, strategic alliances, and proprietary intellectual property. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Next Generation Farming Inc., provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that efficiently improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops. The company websites are http://smartcannabis.com and http://nextgen.farm.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

