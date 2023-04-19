Smart grid IT systems market size to grow by USD 19,384.4 million between 2022 and 2027; Growing use of smart devices and applications by utility companies identified as a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the smart grid IT systems market , and it is expected to grow by USD 19,384.4 million between 2022 and 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.78% during the five-year forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Download the Latest Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Grid IT Systems Market 2023-2027

The growing use of smart devices and applications by utility companies is identified as the key trend in the market. End-users in the utility sector are deploying connected devices to support advanced distribution network applications such as isolation and service restoration, conservation voltage reduction (CVR), fault location, and DER management. The use of these devices improves flexibility and communication within the infrastructure. It also empowers utility companies to deploy automation solutions to improve decision-making. Moreover, the use of sensors and devices ensures reliable and high-performance communications, thereby helping utility companies to improve their service quality and operational efficiency. All these factors are positively influencing the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, ENEL X srl, General Electric Co., Globema SP Z O O, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., Kamstrup AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TANTALUS SYSTEM HOLDING INC., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Trilliant Holdings Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Although the growing demand for energy and cost-efficiency will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of standardization will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The market is driven by the growing demand for energy and cost-efficiency. The growth of the global population has increased the demand for energy. The growing energy demand has increased the pressure on utility companies. Hence, companies are striving to meet the growing energy demand while keeping costs low. This has led utility companies to invest in smart grid IT systems to increase operational and overall cost efficiency. Smart grid IT systems improve production quality through real-time monitoring and communication. These solutions allow different individual systems to integrate into one platform, which results in increased efficiency in operations and reduced overall cost. Such operational benefits are driving the growth of the market in focus.

Smart Grid IT Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

EMS



DMS



OMS



Data Analytics

End-user

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

By application, the market growth in the EMS segment will be significant over the forecast period. The energy management system (EMS) provides real-time demand-response prompts to the utility service provider. The data generated can be accessed by end-users to view their energy consumption patterns and compare them with historical data. They are also backed with sensors to detect movement in and around the premises and alert users about such activities. Such benefits, coupled with the increased push from countries worldwide to enhance the energy efficiency, will drive the growth of the segment.

Europe will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the need to reduce the carbon footprint and the ongoing transition toward the adoption of renewable sources of energy by countries in Europe. Some countries are adopting new blueprints for smart grid development. For instance, in July 2022, the European Commission announced the Danube InGrid project in the smart grid category. The goal of the Danube InGrid project is to promote connection and integration between Slovak and Hungarian power markets. The project will implement smart grid technologies on a domestic and international level to advance contemporary energy infrastructure. Such initiatives are driving the growth of the smart grid IT systems market in Europe.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors

that are playing a substantial role in the market, Download a sample report

Smart Grid IT Systems Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart grid IT systems market report covers the following areas:

Smart Grid IT Systems Market 2023-2027: Challenge

The lack of standardization is identified as the major challenge hindering the growth of the market. The disparity in smart grid system integration is widening the gap in interoperability among power systems. The differences in standards create a considerable mismatch among system compatibilities. The implementation of security standards within such diverse networking systems is a serious challenge faced by utility companies. However, such issues could be resolved if authorities can enforce standardized security practices, which can be applied to utilities. These factors act as a restraining force for the growth of the global smart grid IT systems market.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Smart Grid IT Systems Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart grid IT systems market, including some of the key vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the smart grid IT systems market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

ENEL X srl

Globema SP Z O O

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Itron Inc.

Kamstrup AS

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TANTALUS SYSTEM HOLDING INC.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Smart Grid IT Systems Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart grid IT systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart grid IT systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart grid IT systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart grid IT systems market vendors

Smart Grid IT Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19,384.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 14.65 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, ENEL X srl, General Electric Co., Globema SP Z O O, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., Kamstrup AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TANTALUS SYSTEM HOLDING INC., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Trilliant Holdings Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

