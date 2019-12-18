Smart Insulin Pens: World Market Analysis, 2019-2027, by Product, Connectivity Type, Application, Distribution Channel & Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Insulin Pens Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global smart insulin pens market.

Increase in the prevalence of diabetes as well as rise in the demand for smart insulin pens due to their additional features are key factors that are anticipated to drive the global market scenario of the global smart insulin pens market. Increase in the prevalence of diabetes as well as rise in the demand for smart insulin pens due to their additional features are key factors that are anticipated to drive the global market.

This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the global smart insulin pens market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, connectivity type, application, distribution channel, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.

Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global smart insulin pens market.

Key Segments

In terms of product, the global smart insulin pens market has been segmented into smart insulin pens and adaptors for conventional pens. In terms of connectivity type, the market can be has been divided into Bluetooth and USB. Based on application, the global market has been classified into type 1 and type 2 diabetes. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been segregated into hospital pharmacy, online sales, retail pharmacy, and diabetes clinics/centers. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.

Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global smart insulin pens market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 20297 along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global smart insulin pens market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report include Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi (sanofi-aventis US LLC), Eli Lilly and Company, Companion Medical, Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Diabnext, Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co., Ltd, BERLIN-CHEMIE, DIAMESCO CO., Ltd., and Patients Pending Ltd. (Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.).

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Smart Insulin Pens Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Product Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution/Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.1.1. Rise in Prevalence of Diabetes

4.3.1.2. Increase in Awareness About Diabetes

4.3.1.3. Integration of Diabetes Monitoring and Therapeutics for Better Disease Management

4.3.1.4. Surge in Adoption of Connected Medical Devices

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.2.1 Availability of Alternatives to Insulin Delivery Devices

4.3.2.2. Not Suitable for Combination of Insulin

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Technological Advancement

5.2. New Product Launch & FDA Approvals

5.3. Diabetes Prevalence in Key Countries



6. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings/Developments

6.3. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2019-2027

6.3.1. Smart Insulin Pen

6.3.2. Adaptors for Conventional Pen

6.4. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Attractiveness, by Product



7. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Analysis and Forecast, by Connectivity Type

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings/Developments

7.3. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Value Forecast, by Connectivity Type, 2019-2027

7.3.1. Bluetooth

7.3.2. USB

7.4. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Attractiveness, by Connectivity Type



8. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings/Developments

8.3. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2019-2027

8.3.1. Type 1 Diabetes

8.3.2. Type 2 Diabetes

8.4. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Attractiveness, by Application



9. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction & Definition

9.2. Key Findings/Developments

9.3. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2019-2027

9.3.1. Hospital Pharmacy

9.3.2. Online Sales

9.3.3. Retail Pharmacy

9.3.4. Diabetes Clinics/Centers

9.4. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Attractiveness, by Distribution Channel



10. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Value Forecast, by Region

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Latin America

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa

10.3. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Attractiveness, by Region



11. North America Smart Insulin Pens Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Europe Smart Insulin Pens Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Asia Pacific Smart Insulin Pens Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Latin America Smart Insulin Pens Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Middle East & Africa Smart Insulin Pens Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

16.2. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)

16.3. Company Profiles

16.3.1. Novo Nordisk A/S

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.1.4 Financial Overview

16.3.1.5 Strategic Overview

16.3.2. Sanofi (sanofi-aventis US LLC)

16.3.3. Eli Lilly & Company

16.3.4. Companion Medical

16.3.5. Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

16.3.6. Diabnext

16.3.7. Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co. Ltd.

16.3.8. BERLIN-CHEMIE

16.3.9. DIAMESCO CO. Ltd.

16.3.10. Patients Pending Ltd. (Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.)



