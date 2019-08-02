Smart Manufacturing Platform (Device & Connectivity Management, Application Enablement) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Type (Device & Connectivity Management, Application Enablement), Application (Performance, Optimization, Asset & Condition Monitoring), Industry, Deployment Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising importance of Industry 4.0 and smart factory drive the growth of the smart manufacturing platform market



The smart manufacturing platform market is driven by various factors, such as the rising importance of industrial automation, growing focus of manufacturers on reducing maintenance & operational costs, and increasing investments by automation players in the software market, government support to increase industrial automation in various countries. However, a shortage of a skilled workforce may hinder the growth of the market.



Device management platform segment to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The rise in automation is resulting in the increasing implementation of IoT devices in various industries. As many IoT deployments comprise hundreds of thousands to millions of devices, it becomes important to track, monitor, and manage connected device fleets. Device management platform enables users to track, monitor, and manage IoT devices. It helps monitor health, detect and remotely troubleshoot problems, and manage software and firmware updates. Increasing requirements of monitoring industrial devices remotely any time drive the growth of the market



Based on industries, the discrete industry is likely to be the fastest-growing industry during 2019-2024



Discrete industries mainly include automotive, electronics & semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, medical devices, and aerospace & defense industries. Smart manufacturing platforms for discrete industries enable process management, condition monitoring, facility management, asset tracking, and overall equipment efficiency, which help these sectors maximize operational excellence and reduce cost. Discrete industries, particularly automotive and electronics, are expected to adopt smart manufacturing platform solutions at a faster rate.



APAC to record the highest growth rate in smart manufacturing platform market during the forecast period



APAC is likely to be the fastest growing region for the smart manufacturing platform market in the coming years. APAC has become a global focal point for large investments and business expansions, thereby providing opportunities for the smart manufacturing platform market.



Major factors driving the growth of the smart manufacturing platform market in APAC include the rising demand for smart tools due to the growing automation in the industry; growing adoption of technologies such as Industry 4.0, smart factory, IoT, and IIoT; and increasing investments in smart manufacturing platform to optimize productivity and improving maintenance efficiency. Various collaborations of players to expand footprint in APAC is also expected to provide an opportunity in this market. For instance, Siemens Collaborated with Alibaba Cloud for MindSphere's launch in the Chinese mainland.



Market Dynamics

Drivers



Growth in Industrial Automation

Support From Governments for Industrial Automation

Increasing Need for Streamlined and Automated Data to Enhance Productivity

Restraints

Lack of Skilled IoT Workforce

Frequent Software Upgrade

Opportunities

Growth in Adoption of IIoT and Cloud Technologies

Partnership of Platform Providers With Cloud Service Providers

Challenges

Complexity in Integration of Smart Manufacturing Platform

Wireless Networking May Lead to Concerns Over Security

Companies Mentioned



ABB

Accenture

Altizon

Amazon

Atos

Bosch

C3IoT

Cisco

Emerson

Flutura

Fujitsu Ltd.

GE

Hitachi

IBM

Litmus Automation

Losant

Microsoft

Oracle

PTC Inc.

QiO Technologies

Rockwell Automation

SAP SE

Schneider Electric

Seebo

Siemens

Software AG

Telit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y23x3j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

