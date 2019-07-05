Smart Manufacturing Platform Markets, 2017 to 2026: Key Players are 3D Systems, ABB, Cisco, Daifuku, Emerson, GE, Honeywell, IBM, JBT, Oracle, Rockwell, Schneider, Siemens, Stratatys, and Yokogawa

DUBLIN, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Manufacturing Platform - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform market accounted for $3.09 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $16.29 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are rising government investments supporting industrial automation and increase in the adoption industry 4.0 solutions are the major factors boosting market growth. However, threats related to cybersecurity complexity in implementing smart manufacturing systems are the propelling factors.



Based on type, device management is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The rise in automation is resulting in the increasing implementation of IoT devices in various industries. As many IoT deployments comprise hundreds of thousands to millions of devices, it becomes important to track, monitor, and manage connected device fleets. Device management platform enables users to track, monitor, and manage IoT devices.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth in the global clean room lighting market. Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing region for the smart manufacturing platform market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific has become a global focal point for large investments and business expansions, thereby providing opportunities for the smart manufacturing platform market.



Some of the key players in Global Smart Manufacturing Platform market are 3D Systems, ABB, Cisco, Daifuku, Emerson, GE, Honeywell, IBM, JBT, Oracle, Rockwell, Schneider, Siemens, Stratatys, and Yokogawa.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: drivers and constraints, product/technology analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Asset and Condition Monitoring

5.3 Performance Optimization

5.4 Other Applications



6 Global Smart Manufacturing Platforms Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Application Enablement Platform

6.3 Connectivity Management

6.4 Device Management



7 Global Smart Manufacturing Platforms Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premises



8 Global Smart Manufacturing Platforms Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Discrete Industry

8.2.1 Automotive

8.2.2 Electronics & Semiconductor

8.2.3 Industrial Manufacturing

8.2.4 Medical Devices

8.2.5 Aerospace & Defense

8.2.6 Other Discrete Industry

8.3 Process Industry

8.3.1 Oil & Gas

8.3.2 Power & Energy

8.3.3 Chemicals

8.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

8.3.5 Food & Beverages

8.3.6 Metals & Mining

8.3.7 Other Process Industry



9 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 3D Systems

11.2 ABB

11.3 Cisco

11.4 Daifuku

11.5 Emerson

11.6 GE

11.7 Honeywell

11.8 IBM

11.9 JBT

11.10 Oracle

11.11 Rockwell

11.12 Schneider

11.13 Siemens

11.14 Stratatys

11.15 Yokogawa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sblo7f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

