Smart Meter Market Size to Grow by USD 11.19 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Growing Investment in Smart Grid Projects to Drive Growth | Technavio

The smart meter market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies growing investment in smart grid projects as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The smart meter market covers the following areas:

Smart Meter Market Sizing

Smart Meter Market Forecast

Smart Meter Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. Based on geography, the smart meter market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. According to our research, 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, China and Japan are the key countries for the smart meters market in APAC. Moreover, APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Stringent government policies toward curbing the wastage of water and electricity will drive the smart meter market growth in APAC.

Companies Mentioned

Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd.

Badger Meter Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Itron Inc.

Kamstrup AS

Landis+Gyr AG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Wasion Holdings Ltd.

Xylem Inc.

Smart Meter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.76% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.89 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., Badger Meter Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Kamstrup AS, Landis+Gyr AG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Wasion Holdings Ltd., and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

