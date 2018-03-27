SMART Technologies Announces SMART InkScan, Seamlessly Bridging the Gap Between Physical and Digital Domains

"We realize that the shift to digital in the classroom requires flexibility and a bridge from traditional paper and pencil methods," said Nicholas Svensson, Executive Vice President, Engineering and Operations. "Enabling educators and learners to capture and convert their work to SMART Ink artifacts helps improve classroom workflow and will give more time to teaching and learning."

For teachers and classrooms with access to a SMART Board® interactive display with iQ, SMART InkScan offers a smooth transition from paper or dry-erase whiteboards to SMART Ink with a simple snapshot. InkScan converts photos into digital ink and sends them directly to a SMART Board with iQ, allowing teachers and students to continue working interactively with the same content. InkScan also offers perspective correction, multi-image capture, numerous annotation options, and export as an image or PDF.

"Within my classroom, I am pretty confident paper will be here for a long time," said Danesa Menge, a 7th and 8th-grade teacher in Oakdale, California. "InkScan helps me easily and quickly flow between activities because I can take a snapshot of what's written and use the SMART Board to manipulate the text and demonstrate proper techniques to my students," added Menge.

Examples of how SMART InkScan improves daily workflow for classroom instruction:

Snap a picture of concepts or renderings and convert them to SMART digital ink. Continue fine-tuning the concepts digitally within the app or use the large canvas on a SMART Board with iQ

Use the new Files app in iOS to import PDFs to SMART Board with iQ. Add a signature to important documents and share via email or in the student management system

Enhance the quality of pictures, illustrations or printed materials. Use the inking tools within the SMART Board with iQ to markup and distribute materials as a PDF or image

Combine notes taken from multiple students or projects and highlight the relevant items to share

SMART InkScan is available now for iOS users. To learn more, a video of the SMART InkScan app's capabilities is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2uQ4Bd7rjQ&feature=youtu.be

About SMART Technologies Inc.

SMART is a world leader in classroom technology, providing interactive solutions to help every student and teacher discover and develop the greatness within them. A consistent innovator for over 25 years, SMART is the inventor of the SMART Board® and the developer of SMART Notebook®, the world's most popular collaborative learning software, and part of the SMART Learning Suite. With their full range of interconnected displays, software, and accessories, used in over 3 million classrooms, SMART helps students and teachers around the world achieve better learning outcomes. To learn more, visit smarttech.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-technologies-announces-smart-inkscan-seamlessly-bridging-the-gap-between-physical-and-digital-domains-300619859.html

SOURCE SMART Technologies Inc.

Related Links

http://smarttech.com

