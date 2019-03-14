Smart Thermostats: Global Market Analysis 2016-2018 and Forecast to 2024, by Deployment, Application and Region

DUBLIN, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Thermostat Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global smart thermostat market to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024. The study on smart thermostat market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on smart thermostat market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global smart thermostat market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global smart thermostat market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What this report delivers?



1. Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of smart thermostat market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in smart thermostat market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in global smart thermostat market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Smart Thermostat Market Highlights

2.2. Smart Thermostat Market Projection

2.3. Smart Thermostat Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Smart Thermostat Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain smart Thermostat Market



4. Smart Thermostat Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Smart Thermostat Market by Deployment

5.1. Wi-Fi

5.2. Bluetooth

5.3. NFC

5.4. ZigBee



6. Global Smart Thermostat Market by Application

6.1. Commercial

6.2. Industrial

6.3. Residential



7. Global Smart Thermostat Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company profiles and competitive landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Smart Thermostat Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. Energate Inc.

8.2.2. Ecobee Company

8.2.3. Honeywell International Inc.

8.2.4. Schneider Electric

8.2.5. Texas Instruments Limited

8.2.6. Control4 Corporation

8.2.7. Lennox International Inc.

8.2.8. Emerson Electric

8.2.9. Siemens Corporation

8.2.10. Nest Labs Inc.



