NEW YORK, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartag International, Inc. (OTC Markets: SMRN) entered into a cooperation agreement with Mobile Net Hub Corp. to provide a new version of blockchain system called BFchain Anti-counterfeit Application to our existing RFID track & trace solutions.
This application applies a new anti-counterfeiting technology to our track and trace supply chain solutions. Thus, we reduce risks of substandard products as well as comply with Halal food entry requirements.
Information about Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Smartag, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Investor Relations: 702-589-2176
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartag-international-enters-into-cooperation-agreement-with-mobile-net-hub-300637862.html
SOURCE Smartag International, Inc.
Share this article