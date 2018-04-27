Smartag International Enters into Cooperation Agreement with Mobile Net Hub

NEW YORK, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartag International, Inc. (OTC Markets: SMRN) entered into a cooperation agreement with Mobile Net Hub Corp. to provide a new version of blockchain system called BFchain Anti-counterfeit Application to our existing RFID track & trace solutions.

This application applies a new anti-counterfeiting technology to our track and trace supply chain solutions. Thus, we reduce risks of substandard products as well as comply with Halal food entry requirements.