SmartBotCoin Launches Unique Single-Source Digital Trading Platform for Crypto-Trading Community: All Cryptocurrencies Now Available in One Place

DALLAS, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBotCoin (https://www.smartbotcoin.io/) recently launched the world's most advanced cryptocurrency trading platform intended to serve both beginners and expert traders alike. Focusing on user experience, infinitely scaling architecture, real-time streaming for market and portfolio updates, as well as advanced security, SmartBotCoin is already a one-stop crypto-trading platform. Featuring both manual and automated trading, SmartBotCoin is the first crypto-trading platform to bring real-time portfolio and market-data streaming to the web.

"After researching all the different platforms out there for my own trading, I realized that none of them offered everything a trader needs to navigate the trading space effectively," said CTO and co-founder, Aman Bedi. "So that's why we developed the SmartBotCoin trading platform. We offer more features than anyone else in the cryptocurrency trading space; and we have brought everything under one roof so that users no longer have to subscribe to multiple services to get all of the data they require to make informed trades."

SmartBotCoin offers portfolio management, asset allocation, advanced backtesting, customized algorithms to suit individual trading styles and goals, social trading, as well as news and opinions from expert traders.

Automated Trading: Trade across exchanges and automate with millisecond latency. Buy low and sell high with custom allocations to take advantage of trade opportunities.

Social Trading: Track and clone trading experts. Experts can also participate in a leaderboard program and regular trading contests, while getting paid for sharing their allocation strategies and trade models.

Backtesting Allocations: Test trading strategies with backtesting made easy.

Curated Research: Gathered from hundreds of sources, up-to-date trading and financial news are run through AI and learning algorithms to provide helpful sentiment scores for active traders.

Manual Trading: Millisecond-latency provides ease of manual trade execution across various exchanges. Quotes, trades and account updates are all streamed in real time without need for continual browser-window refreshes. Advanced charts, trade histories and calculators all help users calculate the buy and sell amounts in terms of fiat currency.

Security: All API keys are securely encrypted and stored using Hardware Security Modules which are FIPS 140-2 validated. Encryption keys are automatically rotated on a regular basis.

User reviews have already been overwhelmingly positive:

"I've always wanted to trade crypto, but had no idea where to begin. There are so many different types, and the information out there is really confusing to a beginner. So I really appreciated the blogs and educational info available on SmartBotCoin. That got me started, then I began following some expert trades from board-leaders. My portfolio is already looking good." —J. Adams

SmartBotCoin is an all-in-one online crypto-currency trading platform. From data gathering and signal tracking to strategy development and automated trading, SmartBotCoin provides all the information that modern investors need to conquer the crypto market. With a platform that provides in-depth information and is perfectly tailored to the needs of all traders — beginner, intermediate and advanced — SmartBotCoin has crypto-trading covered. Learn more at: www.SmartBotCoin.io.

