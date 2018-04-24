SmartDrive Announces Purpose-Built Analytics Solution to Recognize and Retain Quality Drivers

Fleets of all sizes struggle to retain quality drivers. American Trucking Associations (ATA) has reported a shortage of more than 50,000 commercial drivers, with a potential to rise to 174,000 by 2026. The average cost to replace each truck driver is approximately $12,000, which makes retaining drivers a key factor that positively impacts a fleet's bottom line. Many fleets are turning to safety-driven driver incentive programs to maintain steady driver capacity, while demonstrating the company values its drivers and safe performance—ultimately resulting in higher driver retention rates.

Unfortunately, most fleets do not have actionable data based on real-time driving performance. Instead, they must rely on summarized information or historical data, such as the absence of citations or collisions, which do not measure actual driving skills. This practice can lead to rewarding drivers with hidden risks rather than those who are truly driving in a way that is safe and fuel-efficient.

"Today's fleets struggle with recruiting and retaining experienced drivers. This challenge is magnified by an inability to quickly distinguish top performers from those who are actually costing the fleet money," said Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO. "To address this growing problem, many fleets are realizing the financial impact of a safety-based rewards program on driver recruitment and retention. Not only is this an effective way for managers to identify their best drivers, as well as reward and incentivize performance based on metrics that matter, but it also helps drivers make more money—and chasing higher pay is the number one reason drivers leave a job. With the Driver Scorecard, SmartDrive enables fleets to pay for performance based on real-time driving data, delivering a powerful competitive advantage while also making the fleet safer and more profitable."

SmartDrive SmartIQ® Driver Scorecard is a purpose-built interactive scorecard that brings key driver performance metrics across safety and operations into one dashboard. This complete, real-time view of driver performance enables fleet managers to measure their drivers across vital metrics, including safe driving, MPG, miles driven, coaching and more so they can quickly recognize and reward top-performing drivers. To help fleets easily integrate the Driver Scorecard into daily operations, SmartDrive is offering the SmartDrive SmartIQ Driver Incentive Starter Package. This solution is ideal for fleets looking to jump start a data-driven driver incentive program within days and includes best practice metrics and the tools necessary to start a performance-based driver incentive program. Also available is a new eBook, Highly Effective Secrets to Building a Successful Data-Driven Driver Incentive Program.

"Using data to create a program that incentivizes our drivers gives me confidence in knowing that we're reinforcing safe driving and protecting the motoring public. As a result, I'm happy to pay out for safety. In fact, I hope 100% or more of our drivers qualify for our quarterly safety performance bonus!" Matthew Penland, VP Risk Management, Cypress Truck Lines.

Understanding that each fleet is unique with distinct safety concerns, SmartDrive has designed the Driver Scorecard to be customizable—based on more than 70 video-based driving performance observations—to meet each fleet manager's specific needs and goals. Additionally, managers can easily integrate data from other vehicle systems and combine this data with other analytics solutions from the SmartDrive SmartIQ product family to meet their evolving needs. Unique to the Driver Scorecard is its ability to be tailored to the requirements of specific departments within a fleet: For example, the safety manager can save a different view than the director of operations, based on each department's specific priorities.

The Driver Scorecard directly benefits drivers by giving them a clear view of how their hard work and good driving can bring them additional monetary and non-monetary rewards. Leveraging the Scorecard and the SmartDrive Driver Application for mobile devices, drivers gain real-time visibility into how their driving performance affects their standing in their company's incentive program. The Driver Application puts actionable insights—including how certain risks such as speeding, short-following and mobile device use impacts their score—at drivers' fingertips, encouraging them to self-manage their performance improvement.

"The SmartIQ Driver Scorecard is designed to build upon driver success and continual development of world-class drivers," said Mitgang. "It is an essential offering of the SmartIQ analytics solution for Driver Performance Management, which includes actionable data comparing new driver performance to that of tenured drivers, analysis of driver efficiency in the context of trips and insight to risks contributing to collisions and near collisions."

In partnership with Transport Topics and fleet customer Cypress Truck Lines, SmartDrive hosted a webinar on April 19 focused on leveraging the Driver Scorecard as the basis of a driver incentive program. Matt Penland, vice president of risk management at Cypress Truck Lines discussed best practices for leveraging the data provided by the Driver Scorecard to reinforce and reward drivers' accomplishments. He also offered examples of KPIs that can positively affect change within a fleet and how to bring data into conversations with drivers. The recording of the webinar, "Best Practices for Running a Data-Driven Incentive Program," is available for download, here.

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems, the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award for Video Safety Solutions, gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video analysis, predictive analytics and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, has compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 220 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

