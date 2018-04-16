"I developed my invention to spare users the hassle and aggravation of trying to charge their device in dark locations. It will eliminate having to turn on lights in a car, as well as in a bedroom at night," said the inventor. The GLOW IN THE DARK PLUG IN allows users to seamlessly and effortlessly plug in media wires in the dark. It will enhance visibility of these hard-to-access ports in dark situations. This will, in turn, ensure these ports are easily accessible without having to turn on lights. This is a convenience item for smartphone subscribers and may possibly prevent accidents while driving at night.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KOC-641, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartphone-charging-port-with-illumination-invented-koc-641-300629908.html

SOURCE InventHelp

