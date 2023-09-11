Smartville Second-Life EV Battery Systems to Help Power Nissan North America

News provided by

Smartville Inc.

11 Sep, 2023, 14:50 ET

Launched today at RE+, the Smartville 360™ BESS will use retired Nissan LEAF® battery packs at Nissan's Franklin, Tennessee headquarters  

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartville Inc., an EV battery-repurposing innovator, has been contracted to install a 500-kilowatt-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) at the Nissan North America headquarters in Franklin, Tenn. using second-life Nissan LEAF electric vehicle battery packs.

Continue Reading
The Smartville 360™ BESS: a fully integrated, turnkey energy storage system.
The Smartville 360™ BESS: a fully integrated, turnkey energy storage system.

Smartville launched the Smartville 360™ BESS today at RE+ 2023, North America's largest clean energy industry event, in Las Vegas from which runs through Sept. 14.  Visit booth #16012 at RE+2023 to meet the Smartville team and learn more about how the company is transforming the future of energy storage and giving retired EV batteries a long second-life in the circular economy. 

"Smartville is proud to join Nissan in deploying our innovative and industry-leading second-life EV battery energy storage product, Smartville 360™," said Antoni Tong, CEO of Smartville. "We're targeting the growing volume of second-life EV batteries as a sustainable energy opportunity and, following several years of development, we are excited to have a commercial product ready for the market with the Smartville 360™."

Smartville will install two of its Smartville 360™ BESS units populated with battery packs supplied by Nissan 4R Energy U.S.

The Smartville 360™ BESS is a first-to-market turnkey system for repurposing EV battery packs from multiple automakers and vehicles, allowing customers like Nissan to lower energy bills using a domestic and sustainable supply of retired batteries. Smartville 360™ provides critical safety, proprietary controls, and data processing systems that enable repurposed EV battery packs to cost-effectively achieve a long second-life as stationary energy storage. The Smartville 360™ building-block design is configurable for commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications.

The Smartville 360™ is expected to be installed and operational at Nissan's North American Tennessee headquarters by the second quarter of 2024.

About Smartville Inc.
Smartville's mission is to be the world's most sustainable, scalable, and reliable EV battery repurposing company and to revolutionize battery energy storage on a global scale one battery pack at a time. Smartville has multiple projects in its development pipeline, with customers including tier-1 utility companies, automakers and the U.S. Department of Energy for the Smartville 360™. For more information about Smartville, please visit www.smartville.io or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Smartville Press Contact
(W)right On Communications
Julie Wright
C: (760) 419-4664, [email protected] 

SOURCE Smartville Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.