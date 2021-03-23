SmilerSaver Announces the Issuance of a US Patent for Revolutionary Orthodontic Case for Clear Aligners and Retainers

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmilerSaver announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US patent number 10,932,892 for their SmilerSaver product. The SmilerSaver product is a simple case that allows orthodontic and dental patients to keep from losing their clear retainers and aligners. The case is attached magnetically to their smartphone through magnets and an adhesive metal plate attached to the phone or phone case.

SmilerSaver Magnetically attached to SmartPhone

Thrine Harpring, inventor of the SmilerSaver, had the following reaction once receiving notice of an issued patent. "This is an exciting time for SmilerSaver, we developed a simple case that takes the problem all patients have of losing their aligners, when not in use, and solves the problem by making sure the aligner case is attached to something people never misplace, their mobile smartphone. We look forward to bringing the SmilerSaver product to the orthodontic and dental market as well as all the parents who have children who lose or misplace their aligners."

More Information: Visit www.smilersaver.com for additional information on the SmilerSaver product and their ambassador program for dental and orthodontic professionals.

About SmilerSaver:

SmilerSaver is a small entrepreneurial product based business. SmilerSaver designed a product to help patients from losing their clear retainers and aligners and to protect them from contamination while not in the mouth. The SmilerSaver product can double as a container for small items, a stand for your phone to watch videos, use as an alarm clock or even an ergonomic holder for your smartphone.

CONTACT

Thrine Harpring, Owner

703.254.0505

[email protected]

www.SmilerSaver.com

SOURCE SmilerSaver