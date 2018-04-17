Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute - celebrating the recent birth of Moke, an Endangered Lowland Gorilla - will discuss advances in species preservation as the Friends of The National Zoo (FONZ) celebrates its 60th Anniversary as part of a special National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker, 10 a.m., Tuesday May 1.

On Tuesday, May 1, FONZ Executive Director Lynn Mento, and the National Zoo's Associate Director of Animal Care Sciences Dr. Brandie Smith will join journalist and author Kara Arundel for a timely discussion that includes a look back at the history of the National Zoo, the legacy of FONZ's support and the current role the National Zoo plays in working worldwide to advance species preservation efforts.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. in the club's Bloomberg Room, and is open to credentialed media and members of the National Press Club free of charge, however registration is required. Please click here to register.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

