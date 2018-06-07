S'more Better With SMASHMALLOW: An Elevated Smash Up of Summer's Favorite Treat Coming to a City Near You

SONOMA, Calif., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SMASHMALLOW®, the makers of premium snackable marshmallows and crispy rice treats, will debut a mobile tour showing consumers how to "S'MORE BETTER" this summer. From June 8th through Labor Day weekend, SMASHMALLOW will bring an elevated twist to this classic all-American treat at events, retail locations and in select neighborhoods nationwide, with special appearances on National S'mores Day on August 10th, 2018.



S'mores Tour Vehicle

The SMASHMALLOW S'MORE BETTER experience will provide complimentary s'mores showcasing the brand's natural and organic mallows in signature flavors including cookie dough, mint chocolate chip, cinnamon churro and strawberries & cream paired with better-for-you chocolate and graham crackers from partners like Ghirardelli and Annie's Homegrown.



"We're thrilled to be hitting the road this summer, bringing the 'S'MORE BETTER experience to fans around the country," said David Lacy, CEO of SMASHMALLOW. 'S'mores are such a nostalgic summertime favorite and we feel our mallows are the magic ingredient that provide consumers a fun, flavorful and creative way to enjoy this classic treat in a more mindful manner than ever before."



Check the vehicle schedule, get inspired with S'MORE BETTER recipes and follow the tour at tour.smashmallow.com and for more information about the SMASHMALLOW brand, please visit www.smashmallow.com. All 8 everyday flavors of SMASHMALLOW are made from simple, natural, NON GMO, and gluten-free ingredients and are available nationwide at Target and Whole Foods locations, at smashmallow.com and your favorite local retailer.

About SMASHMALLOW

SMASHMALLOW premium 'snackable' marshmallows offer a blast of wow, a sprinkling of fun and a carnival of yum in every 20-calorie whipped-to-perfection pouf. SMASHMALLOW is made with organic cane sugar and simple ingredients that deliver a clean-label indulgence perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth and are the perfect guilt-free, every-day, any time of day treat for your taste buds. The latest innovation in the SMASHMALLOW product portfolio includes SMASHCRISPY, an elevated take on traditional crispy rice treats with better-for-you ingredients and are available in three signature flavors including Cinnamon Churro, Mint Chocolate Chip and Strawberries & Cream. For more information about SMASHMALLOW and SMASHCRISPY, please visit www.smashmallow.com.

