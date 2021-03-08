SnapCell Collaborates with eLead on Dealer Suite Integration

TAMPA, Fla., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive video tool, SnapCell, has teamed up with elead to offer suite integration to its mutual customers. This integration with elead means that SnapCell can now be integrated with North America's three largest car dealer CRM providers, alongside Vin Solutions and DealerSocket.

eLead

The US-based video marketing tool, SnapCell, is aimed at car dealers and provides a dynamic and engaging way of communicating with customers looking to buy their next vehicle. Dealers can create walk around videos, virtual test drives, technician videos, 360-degree spin displays and hold live video conversations all through the use of SnapCell.

Elead provides a specialist CRM solution that allows dealers to collate all customer communication, preferences and data in one place. Through the use of customizable dashboards and dynamic reporting, managers can gather useful insights that can determine benchmarks and goals within the business.

SnapCell's open API now allows users to manage their SnapCell leads through the elead dashboard, and in turn, helps dealers to improve their experience and efficiency. Dealers can benefit from a seamless CRM experience, where all data is secure, readily available and easy- to-digest. This means that all SnapCell conversations, actions and leads will be automatically populated into elead.

SnapCell's Marketing Director, Max Farrell, commented: "We're very pleased to now offer seamless integration between SnapCell and elead. Our technical teams have been working hard to blend the two dealer suites to help our mutual customers, and we appreciate how much time this will save dealers in the future."

The integration of these two dealer suites ensures that there's no need for duplicate data entry at any point, saving the dealer precious time that can be spent elsewhere. Furthermore, new leads can be automatically communicated to the dealer whilst autoresponder videos can automatically be sent to the customer. All customer contact is instantly populated into the elead CRM, with no manual intervention required.

Customers wanting to integrate their SnapCell and elead solutions should simply get in contact with SnapCell by emailing [email protected]. SnapCell can then provide simple and detailed instructions on how to set this up.

About SnapCell ( snapcell.us.com )

SnapCell is automotive's leading innovative video solution, designed to increase lead conversion, service up-sell, CSI scores, and overall dealership revenue. For more information visit snapcell.us.com or follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/10795223/

About Elead ( elead-crm.com )

Elead provides an easy-to-use CRM and marketing solutions to the automotive industry. Elead's main aim is to strengthen relationships between dealer and customer. Visit elead-crm.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Max Farrell 954.860.8781

[email protected]

https://snapcell.us.com

