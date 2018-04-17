Snapsheet Hires Gary Goldsmith as Senior Vice President of Sales and Accounts

In his role at Snapsheet, Goldsmith will lead the sales and account management department for the appraisal business.

"Gary has a proven track record of developing a sales and account management team in the insurance industry," said Brad Weisberg, founder and CEO of Snapsheet. "He also brings deep industry relationships and experience which will complement our aggressive growth strategy in our core appraisal business."

Snapsheet has seen exponential growth over the past 5 years. It currently services over 60 clients and now employs over 470 people. By blending technology and services, Snapsheet has been able to lead the transformation of the auto insurance claims industry from in-person appraisals to virtual customer interactions.

"Snapsheet approaches claims solutions in an innovative and refreshing way," Goldsmith said. "I'm thrilled to join a team with so much traction and support from customers in the market. The industry is moving claims virtual and Snapsheet is clearly leading the way."

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is the leading provider of virtual claims solutions, using powerful technology to improve workflows for more than 60 insurance carriers around the world. Snapsheet creates a simple claims process, starting with virtual estimations all the way to final repairs and payment, by streamlining communication between consumers, shops and carriers. Snapsheet takes complicated processes and makes them fast and simple for everyone involved. For more information, visit http://www.snapsheetapp.com/.

