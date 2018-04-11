SNC-Lavalin Offshore Capabilities from 2017 Integration of Atkins and Houston Offshore Engineering to be Showcased at OTC

Together, the companies have scheduled a series of expert presentations and virtual reality demonstrations open to customers and the media during OTC 2018. Each will highlight the innovation the company has delivered in offshore and digital solutions to drive productivity and efficiency at each phase of a project's life cycle.

Building a Global Tier-1 EPC Firm

SNC-Lavalin's acquisitions, most recently with Atkins, Houston Offshore Engineering and Faithful + Gould in 2017; and previously in 2014 with Kentz and Valerus, have transformed the company into a global player in oil & gas, power, infrastructure, mining & metallurgy, and capital investment with more than 50,000 employees globally. In oil and gas, this means that customers benefit from an integrated EPC offering, from concept to decommissioning, including:

One of the world's most respected consultancies in design, engineering and project management across the infrastructure, transportation and energy sectors, with an advanced digital offering that transforms project execution and operations;

A leading oil and gas offshore engineering firm with specialist experience in the design of offshore fixed and floating production platforms, including the paired-column semisubmersible, which offers improved safety, lower cost, shorter schedule;

A leading project and program management consultancy who advises on some of the world's most renowned construction projects;

A provider of engineering, procurement, self-perform construction, commissioning and completions, and technical support services; and

A provider of upstream production and midstream compression and processing equipment and facilities, including modular, turnkey solutions.

SNC-Lavalin's combined offshore business delivers independent advisory and consulting, design & specialist engineering, EPC, fabrication, completions & commissioning, O&M, and project development services, including some of the most innovative fixed, floating and wind solutions in the industry. In addition, its integrity, modifications and operations (IMO) offering combines integrity management capabilities, maintenance, as well as modification and operations skillsets to provide a single source for integrity and major hazard management, production optimization, modifications engineering and execution, planning & execution of maintenance, life extension, and inspection & turnarounds.

"With oil and gas in a 'lower-for-longer' scenario, offshore operators require contractors who can deliver lifecycle innovation and efficiency to reduce CAPEX and OPEX," said Christian Brown, president, Oil & Gas. "Our mission is to be the trusted partner who provides this value, a different approach than the traditional EPC and services model."

"Lower finding and development costs are driving the return of offshore, including deep water," said Martin Grant, former CEO, Energy at Atkins and now Executive Vice President, Engineering & Consulting for SNC-Lavalin Oil & Gas. "Our offshore customers look to us for solutions ranging from conceptual studies, which maximize value early in field development, to fully detailed design and engineering support for construction. We are uniquely recognized in the global offshore market for our concept-to-decommissioning capabilities."

Expert Presentations at OTC 2018

SNC-Lavalin will showcase its offshore and digital capabilities through a series of presentations at its booth at OTC 2018, including:

The paired column semi submersible , offering enhanced safety and durability, simplified quayside installation, and superior metocean response in harsh deep water environments, with improved safety and lower capex and opex than other designs.

, offering enhanced safety and durability, simplified quayside installation, and superior metocean response in harsh deep water environments, with improved safety and lower capex and opex than other designs. Modular gas processing and compression that offer reduced cost and delivery times, streamlining topsides construction for both FPSOs and fixed and floating platforms.

that offer reduced cost and delivery times, streamlining topsides construction for both FPSOs and fixed and floating platforms. Oil storage for stranded assets , creating a viable solution to bring remote production to market. Initially developed for the Solan Oil Field, this first-of-its-kind steel storage solution avoids the need to build costly submarine pipelines for remote assets, reducing CAPEX, OPEX and impacts to the environment.

, creating a viable solution to bring remote production to market. Initially developed for the Solan Oil Field, this first-of-its-kind steel storage solution avoids the need to build costly submarine pipelines for remote assets, reducing CAPEX, OPEX and impacts to the environment. Floating wind platforms that leverage the company's deep knowledge of both the wind industry and floating installations to create a new paradigm in offshore wind development, where it is considered one of the leading designers. Currently the company is developing a new, holistic approach to optimize offshore wind projects, dramatically improving the entire design and development process.

that leverage the company's deep knowledge of both the wind industry and floating installations to create a new paradigm in offshore wind development, where it is considered one of the leading designers. Currently the company is developing a new, holistic approach to optimize offshore wind projects, dramatically improving the entire design and development process. Modular NUI (Normally Unmanned Installation) platforms designed to be deployed in a range of shallow water depths to allow for cost-effective and rapid field development. These platforms are engineered to be installed from light-duty derrick barges or even jack-up rigs, and use a simple-is-best design philosophy that allows them to run unattended for up to a year at a time.

designed to be deployed in a range of shallow water depths to allow for cost-effective and rapid field development. These platforms are engineered to be installed from light-duty derrick barges or even jack-up rigs, and use a simple-is-best design philosophy that allows them to run unattended for up to a year at a time. Integrity, Maintenance and Operations (IMO) , the industry's only truly integrated approach to maintaining, operating and optimizing assets so that they are safe, reliable, efficient and meet or exceed specified performance objectives.

, the industry's only truly integrated approach to maintaining, operating and optimizing assets so that they are safe, reliable, efficient and meet or exceed specified performance objectives. Virtual reality demo to experience multi-player/multi-location engagement with engineering models where multiple teams can collaborate on maintenance, training and emergency situations from disparate geographies around the globe, as well as other digital solutions for offshore projects.

** Please Note: Members of the media interested in a specific presentation are invited to meet one-on-one with the corresponding speaker; please book your time via one of the media contacts listed at the end of this advisory.

