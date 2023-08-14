Sneaker Impact and Orange Theory Unite to Promote Sneaker Sustainability

MIAMI , Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sneaker Impact, a leading organization dedicated to promoting sneaker sustainability, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Orange Theory, a renowned fitness brand. This collaboration aims to collect used sneakers, raise awareness, and spread the message of sustainable footwear choices to the masses.

With the sneaker industry experiencing exponential growth, it is crucial to address the environmental impact associated with sneaker production and waste. Sneaker Impact has been working tirelessly to promote the recycling of sneakers, thereby reducing carbon footprint.

By joining forces with Orange Theory, a brand that shares their vision for a greener future, Sneaker Impact can amplify their message and engage a wider audience. Orange Theory's dedication to fitness/wellness aligns perfectly with Sneaker Impact's goal of encouraging sustainable choices.

Through this partnership, Orange Theory fitness studios across the country will become collection points for used sneakers. Members will be encouraged to bring in their unwanted sneakers, which will then be responsibly repurposed by Sneaker Impact.

"We are thrilled to partner with Orange Theory in our mission to revolutionize the sneaker industry and promote sustainability," said Moe Hachem, CEO of Sneaker Impact. "By collecting used sneakers and educating individuals about the environmental impact, we can make a tangible difference in reducing waste and fostering conscious consumption."

Orange Theory's dedication to fitness and well-being extends beyond the walls of their studios. With their widespread reach and loyal customer base, they have the power to inspire change and influence sustainable behavior. By aligning with Sneaker Impact, Orange Theory takes a significant step toward incorporating environmental consciousness into their brand ethos.

"Orangetheory Fitness loved working with Sneaker Impact for our annual Transformation Challenge. After the 3-month challenge ended, we asked our members to give back by recycling their old sneakers to Sneaker Impact. Our members loved being able to recycle their gently used sneakers to those who could use them most! It was such a simple and quick process that we plan on doing this sneaker drive annually. Thanks, Sneaker Impact for all that you do and for giving our sneakers #MoreLife!", stated Kat Nein, Marketing Coordinator for Orangetheory in Orange County.

Together, Sneaker Impact and Orange Theory will lead the charge in the sneaker sustainability movement, inspiring individuals to reconsider their footwear choices and contribute to a greener future. Through this collaboration, they aim to foster a global community that recognizes the value of recycling, repurposing, and reimagining sneakers, ultimately minimizing waste and making a lasting environmental impact.

