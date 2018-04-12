SnoreRx Retail Sales Skyrocket

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- James Fallon, the President of Apnea Sciences Corporation announced today that ever since the FDA certified SnoreRx www.snorerx.com as the one and only anti-snore oral appliance that is so safe, it does not require a prescription, the demand has been extraordinary and far exceeds anything that we anticipated. Fallon said, "No longer must any woman suffer with their husband's snoring. The treatment is simple, painless, low cost and 100% guaranteed to work!"

SnoreRx works by maintaining an open airway while you sleep. It accomplishes this goal by slightly advancing the lower jaw forward. This method has been well validated by the Mayo Clinic and Harvard Sleep Clinic, but the cost of custom dental lab fabricated oral appliances are expensive, costing anywhere between $2,000 - $3,500.

SnoreRx shatters this paradigm with a price under $100 . It also comes with a 100% Guarantee. SnoreRx is a multi-patented dental lab quality oral appliance that offers a custom impression and micro adjustments in 1mm increments for optimal comfort and clinical effectiveness. Based on SnoreRx's six year track record of clinical effectiveness and safety, the American Sleep Association certified SnoreRx as Best in Class and rated it superior to any competing product available.

Apnea Sciences Corporation's mission is to develop Best in Class products like SnoreRx that treat real health problems - like snoring and sleep apnea. Restoring the health and vitality to people's lives is what drives their success. Apnea Sciences Corporation is a registered FDA medical device company Certified by ISO, FDA, CAMD and CE. Its primary focus is sleep related products.

