Snowflake Honored with Leading Industry Awards from Inc. Magazine, GeekWire and CRN

The Inc. 2018 Best Workplaces list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive review of private US companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits. Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. singled out just under 300 winning companies. Snowflake was chosen for creating an inclusive, values-driven company culture where employees feel welcomed, respected and challenged to constantly grow.

"Our values serve as the foundation for how we work together to ensure the success of our customers," Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia said. "We seek to exhibit these values every day, creating a fantastic customer experience while building a safe and and open work environment that encourages employee growth. It's an honor to be recognized by Inc., GeekWire and CRN for our commitment to building a first-rate enterprise technology company."

Inc.'s 2018 Best Workplaces list is an examination of how innovative companies can truly raise the bar in hiring and retaining the best talent. Snowflake has an established reputation as a world-class employer, having previously been recognized by Fortune, LinkedIn, Glassdoor, Silicon Valley Business Journal and others for its welcoming and inclusive culture. The selection by Inc. Magazine is yet another example of Snowflake's ongoing commitment to workplace excellence.

The GeekWire Newcomer of the Year Award is presented annually to a startup with a newly opened office in the Pacific Northwest that has made a splash in the local tech scene. Last year, Snowflake opened its Seattle office to supplement its headquarters in Silicon Valley and attract top engineering talent in the Pacific Northwest.

The CRN Big Data 100 recognizes vendors that have a proven ability to innovate with products and services that assist businesses with big data. In addition to Snowflake's placement on the broader 100 list, the company was also distinguished as one of the 15 Coolest System and Platform Vendors and one of 5 Big Data System and Platform Tools Recommended by CRN. Other vendors on the 2018 Big Data 100 include Qubole, Google BigQuery, SAP and more.

