So, What's Become of Race, Diversity, Tolerance, Terrorism, Sexuality, and Faith in These Tense, Trumpian Times?

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Bernard L. Dillard silently sat during a heated committee discussion on diversity, he sadly realized how much ground still needed to be covered to get people from varying perspectives to understand and respect viewpoints other than their own. His initial doodles later eventuated into his debut novel, Two 'Til Midnight, in which he holds up a literary mirror and invites readers to locate, stare at, and evaluate themselves between the pages. The promotional video for the book can be viewed here.

Although the protagonist, Dr. Garnet Gibbs, is a strong-minded and devout woman, she undergoes several tests as she interacts with those in her inner circle and beyond. Whether helping to rear her grandson in a hip-hop culture she knows nothing about, or standing firm in her fundamental beliefs while not offending her gay co-workers, or enduring others' gazes because of her physical condition, or witnessing the sharp pangs of racism that impact those she loves, the history professor struggles to digest life in this modern-day world. What's more, her unique journey plays out against the backdrop of a larger cosmic battle between invisible forces of good and evil.

"In Two 'Til Midnight, author Bernard L. Dillard does an amazing job of storytelling while integrating several of today's hard-to-discuss topics," says Kristi Elizabeth of the San Francisco Book Review. "This book is not for the faint of heart. There are very serious topics that are spoken about throughout the book. The storyline is realistic with events that could happen any day of the week."

The novel assumes a readership over 18 years old because of the gravity of topics examined. At 406 pages, the book explores a myriad of heated interactions, spanning across various social, cultural, ideological, racial, and religious boundaries.

"Dillard skillfully weaves each character's part into the plot. . . . The author has done an exceptional job creating a novel that will be enjoyed by adult readers. . . . He also includes a discussion guide which would help lead to some interesting discourse by reading groups. . . . This is highly recommended reading," comments Paige Lovitt of Reader Views.

Bernard L. Dillard is an associate professor in New York City. He graduated from Morehouse College with a bachelor's degree in English. He is the author of Lemonade: Inspired by Actual Events, the winner of Dan Poynter's Global Ebook Award (2013) in the memoir category.

