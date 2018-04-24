Social Impact 360, the Only Youth-Led Movement for Business for Social Good, Announced 1st Service Corps For Business For Good to Transform the Future of Corporate Social Responsibility

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the height of the youth uprising, a second youth movement is poised to solve social issues.

On April 21st, 2018, Social Impact 360 (SI360), the only youth-led movement in the business sector dedicated to solving social issues, today announced it is creating the 1st Service Corps for Business for Good.

Youth movement leaders announce 1st Service Corps for Business for Good: Katherine Fagan, SI360 National Council Chair, Kelly Rodgers, activist, March For Our Lives NYC Organizer, Nupol Kiazolu, President of the Youth Coalition for Black Lives Matter Greater NY and Founder of the Vote 2000 campaign, Delaney Colaio. Social Impact 360 Howard student leaders at Shift Series 2018.

A Teach for America meets Tesla, the 1st Service Corps for Business for Good will activate more than 1,000 SI360 alumni at startups and major companies nationwide on one-year service projects in the business sector. Their goal is to transform companies into socially responsible entities. SI360's alumni base includes young CEO's and accomplished innovators at companies such as Google, Tesla, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Accenture. SI360 alumni have been featured in Forbes, Fast Company, The Washington Post, The Huffington Post, and MIC.

"SI360's youth-led movement is here to change the business sector. We are dedicated to building businesses where social impact and the bottom line are valued equally, and the Service Corps for Business for Good will create that future by providing companies an affordable service to repurpose policies for social good and become more socially responsible," said Allison Alt, SI360's Executive Director.

The announcement was made at SI360's Shift Series Conference in partnership with youth leaders from SI360, March for Our Lives, Black Lives Matter, the Head of Campaigns for DoSomething.org, Michaela Bethune, the largest organization mobilizing youth, and Board Chair of the American Sustainable Business Council, Steven Salsberg.

"The American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC) and our member network of more than 250,000 companies are thrilled to see the launch of Social Impact 360's 1st Service Corps for Business for Good and to partner with its efforts. The spirit of responsible innovation that the youth of SI360 bring is exactly what business and our economy need today. The raising of youth voices and their strong drive to create more responsible and sustainable businesses is an important step to addressing the pressing issues of our time," said David Levine, Co-Founder and CEO of ASBC.

SI360's grassroots, peer-to-peer youth network was created by college students at Georgetown and acts as a Dead Poet's Society for young social entrepreneurs, teaching youth to build businesses for a social purpose. Social Impact 360 (SI360) is the first and largest mentoring organization in the country for training young social entrepreneurs at colleges nationwide.

SI360's Shift Series featured pioneers in business for social change from Deloitte, Kenneth Cole, Ellevest, Vimeo, MIC, Raffa, Campbell's Soup, BLab, Perlman & Perlman, and Phone2Action. Visit: https://socialimpact360.org/conference

Companies wishing to partner on the Service Corps: Contact Allison Alt, allison.alt@si360.org. For more information, visit https://socialimpact360.org/.

