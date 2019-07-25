Social Media Challenge Leads Unknown Korean Rock Band Halfway Around the World

SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean rock band TRISS's latest single 'Rolly Rolly' has created a new wave of K-POP dance challenges unexpectedly after the band posted their dancing videos for fun with the song, 'Rolly Rolly' on social media.

[Photo:TRISS Profile]

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GF2261SWMjK6AjQMsp0kWY-YMBLjSuXg/view?usp=sharing

TRISS Profile Rolly Rolly Dance Challenge

Starting in Korea, many people mimicked the Rolly Rolly dance on a short video application, 'TikTok.' Soon, the Rolly Rolly challenge went viral and is widespread throughout Asia into Brazil and South America. Now the challenge has been viewed by over 60 mililon TikTok users.

The song itself was released on July 3rd, has brightly repetitive synths bass sounds and easily addictive catchy melodies.

Watch "Rolly Rolly Dance Challenge" here: http://vt.tiktok.com/JfhTWE/

[Photo: Rolly Rolly Dance Challenge] https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sOcBV5o6q7xBgUgdk_N7vRGB5uiQ6FcM/view?usp=sharing

TRISS is an alternative synth-pop/rock band from South Korea, strongly inspired by 80's synth sound and sci-fi movies. The band consists of Hyun Duk Yang(lead vocal, composer, and guitar), Young Kwon Shin(drum), Min Kyu Kim(bass), and Daisy Chung(synthesizer and backing vocal).

Unlike most of the K-Pop bands such as BTS and BlackPink, which are known for group choreography, dance music, and Korean lyrics, TRISS plays every instrument live and writes all of their songs in English.

With the viral success of the challenge to its massive popularity on social media, TRISS is invited to one of the biggest music festivals in Brasilia, Brazil, which is half a world away from Korea by plane, and also host a K-Pop concert in São Paulo.

Watch TRISS's "Rolly Rolly" Music Video here: https://youtu.be/Fb91RXuRGN0

Meet the band TRISS

Website http://www.bandtriss.com/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BandTriss/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/band_triss/

