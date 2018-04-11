Social Media Giving Rise to Influx of Cosmetic Procedures at Chatham MediSpa

NEW YORK and CHATHAM, N.J., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City based Plastic Surgeon Dr. Oleh Slupchynskyj confirms selfie-awareness is producing a significant increase in requests for surgical and non-surgical facial cosmetic procedures. As head of Chatham MediSpa and The Aesthetic Institute of New York and New Jersey, Dr. Slupchynskyj is renown for his work in facial cosmetic procedures.

Oleh Slupchynskyj, MD, FACS

"Like it or not, social media is having an astounding effect on how we perceive ourselves. I have patients who now want to look better in their selfies, and even desire to achieve some of the face smoothing filtered looks that both Snapchat and Instagram offer," reports Dr. Slupchynskyj. This is confirmed by the American Academy of Facial Plastic Surgeons' annual survey where findings for 2017 revealed 55% of surgeons saw patients requesting to look better in their selfies. "Patient requests include surgical rhinoplasty for a smaller nose, neck lift for a defined neck and jaw line, lip enhancement to add volume and shape, hair loss restoration, and skin smoothing facials and laser treatments for even toned blemish free skin," Dr. Slupchynskyj further explains. "At Chatham MediSpa, while we address all of these concerns, we do advise Snapchat and Instagram selfie users to be careful evaluating themselves since these photos can distort their actual appearance, such as making their nose appear much larger than it is in reality."

Oleh Slupchynskyj, MD, FACS is a double Board Certified and Fellowship trained Facial Plastic Surgeon in private practice for 20 years. He is Director and Founder of Chatham MediSpa and The Aesthetic Facial Surgery Center of New York and New Jersey. Born and raised in Manhattan, Dr. Slupchynskyj is board certified through both the American Board of Facial Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology. He was named one of America's Top Regional Doctors for five consecutive years by US News and World Report, New York Magazine and Castle Connolly Medical, Ltd. His articles have been published in the prestigious Archives of Facial Plastic Surgery, including his landmark study on how his innovative surgical technique in African-American Rhinoplasty proves to preserve ethnicity, and increase self-esteem. He is the innovator of the SLUPlift minimally invasive mini-lift as seen on CBS2 News. He has been featured on ABC Nightline, Huffington Post Live, CBS2 News, in New York Magazine, The London Times, NY Daily News, Vogue, Redbook, Jane, Gotham, Women's World, Time Out NY, Cosmetic Surgery Times, Medical News Today, Morris Essex Magazine and numerous others. Dr. Slupchynskyj is a Fellow with The American College of Surgeons and member of the following Societies: American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, American Academy of Otolaryngology, New York County Medical Society, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. For more information on Dr. Slupchynskyj and Chatham MediSpa, please visit his websites: www.chathammedispa.com, www.facechange.org, www.rhinoplastysurgeonnewyork.com and www.africanamericanrhinoplasty.com.

Contact: Melissa Mendiola

Office Manager

973-966-1000

212-628-6464

193159@email4pr.com

Chatham MediSpa

552 Main Street

Chatham, NJ 07928

www.chathammedispa.com

Aesthetic Institute of New York and New Jersey

44 East 65th Street

Suite 1A

New York, NY 10065

www.facechange.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-media-giving-rise-to-influx-of-cosmetic-procedures-at-chatham-medispa-300627719.html

SOURCE Chatham MediSpa

Related Links

http://www.chathammedispa.com

