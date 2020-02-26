Social Robots Market Insights, 2019-2020 & 2025 - Human-Like, Medical/Therapeutic, Personal/Customer Services & Toys
DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Robots: Emotional Connection and Task Engagements" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Scientific American identified social robots as one of the Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2019. These were suggested as world-changing technologies that are poised to rattle the status quo. This announcement is likely to trigger significant interest in this topic and makes it worthy for further study as an emerging market.
The report includes:
- An overview with a trend analysis of the global market for social robots, which are designed to engage with people and to elicit an emotional connection
- Discussion of social robots in the use-cases or categories such as human-like, medical/therapeutic, personal/customer services and toys; ethics and risks associated with using this technology
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Review of recent patent grants and accepted applications for patents with respect to design innovations and end uses
Key Topics Covered
1. Definitions
- Medical Assist/Therapeutic Social Robots
- Public Personal Services Social Robots
- Private Personal Services Social Robots
- Social Robotic Toys
- Human-Like Social Robots
2. Artificial Intelligence Applied to Emotional Responsiveness
- Human-Centric Artificial Intelligence
- Facial Recognition
- Language Recognition
3. Challenges in Social Robotic Development
- Long-Term Engagement Challenge
- Social Challenges
- Privacy Challenges
- Algorithmic Bias
- Digital Rights
- Emotional Isolation
- Unintended Consequences
- Manipulation/Persuasion
- Weaponization
- Legal
- Cyber Attacks and Hacking
4. Standards
- International Organization for Standardization
- International Electrotechnical Commission
- Joint Technical Committee ISO/IEC JTC 1
- American National Standards Institute
- IEEE
5. Robotic Associations
- Advanced Industrial Science and Technology
- Association for Computing Machinery
- British Computer Society
- European Engineering Industries Association: Robotics Sector
- International Federation of Robotics
- Japan Robot Association
- Korea Association of Robot Industry
- Robotic Industries Association
6. Social Robot Publications/Events
- International Conference on Autonomous Robot Systems and Competitions
- International Journal of Intelligent Robotics and Applications
- International Journal of Social Robotics
- National Robotics Week
- RoboSoft
- ScienceDirect
- Ubiquitous Robots
7. Opportunities and Risks
8. Social Robots Market Drivers
9. Social Robots Research and Development Trends
- Gartner Hype Cycle Evaluation
10. General Market Drivers
- Medical/Therapeutic Social Robots
- Public Personal Services Social Robots
- Private Personal Services Social Robots
- Social Robot Toys
- Human-Like Social Robots
11. Social Robots Market Analysis
- Social Robots Market Analysis by Use-Case Category
- Social Robots Market Analysis by End-User
- Social Robots Market Analysis by Region
12. Patents on Social Robots
13. Company Profiles
14. Key Highlights of This Report
Companies Mentioned
- American National Standards Institute
- IEEE
- International Electrotechnical Commission
- RoboSoft
- ScienceDirect
- Scientific American
