Social Robots Market Insights, 2019-2020 & 2025 - Human-Like, Medical/Therapeutic, Personal/Customer Services & Toys

Scientific American identified social robots as one of the Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2019. These were suggested as world-changing technologies that are poised to rattle the status quo. This announcement is likely to trigger significant interest in this topic and makes it worthy for further study as an emerging market.

The report includes:

An overview with a trend analysis of the global market for social robots, which are designed to engage with people and to elicit an emotional connection

Discussion of social robots in the use-cases or categories such as human-like, medical/therapeutic, personal/customer services and toys; ethics and risks associated with using this technology

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Review of recent patent grants and accepted applications for patents with respect to design innovations and end uses

Key Topics Covered



1. Definitions

Medical Assist/Therapeutic Social Robots

Public Personal Services Social Robots

Private Personal Services Social Robots

Social Robotic Toys

Human-Like Social Robots

2. Artificial Intelligence Applied to Emotional Responsiveness

Human-Centric Artificial Intelligence

Facial Recognition

Language Recognition

3. Challenges in Social Robotic Development

Long-Term Engagement Challenge

Social Challenges

Privacy Challenges

Algorithmic Bias

Digital Rights

Emotional Isolation

Unintended Consequences

Manipulation/Persuasion

Weaponization

Legal

Cyber Attacks and Hacking

4. Standards

International Organization for Standardization

International Electrotechnical Commission

Joint Technical Committee ISO/IEC JTC 1

American National Standards Institute

IEEE

5. Robotic Associations

Advanced Industrial Science and Technology

Association for Computing Machinery

British Computer Society

European Engineering Industries Association: Robotics Sector

International Federation of Robotics

Japan Robot Association

Korea Association of Robot Industry

Robotic Industries Association

6. Social Robot Publications/Events

International Conference on Autonomous Robot Systems and Competitions

International Journal of Intelligent Robotics and Applications

International Journal of Social Robotics

National Robotics Week

RoboSoft

ScienceDirect

Ubiquitous Robots

7. Opportunities and Risks



8. Social Robots Market Drivers



9. Social Robots Research and Development Trends

Gartner Hype Cycle Evaluation

10. General Market Drivers

Medical/Therapeutic Social Robots

Public Personal Services Social Robots

Private Personal Services Social Robots

Social Robot Toys

Human-Like Social Robots

11. Social Robots Market Analysis

Social Robots Market Analysis by Use-Case Category

Social Robots Market Analysis by End-User

Social Robots Market Analysis by Region

12. Patents on Social Robots



13. Company Profiles



14. Key Highlights of This Report



Companies Mentioned



American National Standards Institute

IEEE

International Electrotechnical Commission

RoboSoft

ScienceDirect

Scientific American

