Societees Inducts Inaugural Members to the Rock T-Shirt Hall of Fame™

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Music, Awesome T-Shirts, and Rock n' Roll! That's how TheSocietees, based in Florida, decided to give the Rock Music community something to look forward to from their favorite musicians. After creating a community-driven Rock T-Shirt Hall of Fame™, they were able to decide the top-ten Rock n' Roll bands ranked by which classic tees sold the most. The support from the many music fans of the different 70s, 80s, or 90s bands, created an indisputable list of favorites ranging from Poison and The Police, all the way to the top contender and first place winner, Def Leppard and its Pyromania USA Tour 1983 T-Shirt!

Societees

The First 10 Inductees to the Rock T-Shirt Hall of Fame are:

1) Def Leppard - Pyromania USA Tour 1983 T-Shirt

2) ACDC - High Voltage 1975 Men's T Shirt

3) Journey - Departure 1980 Men's T Shirt

4) Pink Floyd - Animals Tour 1977 Men's T Shirt

5) Bon Jovi - Heart Tattoo Men's T Shirt

6) ZZ Top - US Tour 1990 Men's T Shirt

7) Motley Crue - Vintage Band Logo Men's T Shirt

8) KISS - Destroyer Album Men's T Shirt

9) The Police Ghost in the Machine Tour Men's Raglan

10) Poison - Talk Dirty To Me Men's T Shirt

While these top-ten inductees have been holding their current positions strong, this is only the beginning of the Rock Music battle of the ages, where competing for the number one spot in the Rock T-Shirt Hall of Fame™ is up to the fans of all the iconic Rock n' Roll band T-shirts that TheSocietees.com has as the Rock Bestseller contenders.

As Societees Inc. President, Simon Shenker stated:

"We wanted the Rock T-Shirt Hall of Fame™ to be solely based on sales performance. The reason is that polls can be faked, social likes can be bought, but shirt sales are evidence of real fans who have been there, done that, and are now buying the t-shirt..." This helped us acknowledge that this Hall of Fame event was truly driven by the community, and only they could make a difference in this fierce competition.

Some followers were able to say more about this online event. Brendon Snyder, the YouTube Creator who reviewed all the Top 10 inductees to the Rock T-Shirt Hall of Fame™ that you see on the website, said, "The Rock T-Shirt Hall of Fame is like a personal list of my favorite shirts!" — solidifying the testament of TheSocietees offering not only quality products, but something that resonates with every fan.

So, you see! This is what TheSocietees does, they bring high-quality and exciting apparel to fans from all over the place. Whether you are a die-hard fan of some of the unforgettable movies, like Scarface, are a big follower of the one and only Bruce Lee and his amazing teachings, or love singing and rocking along to your favorite bands , they have something for every taste!

Societees are currently assessing the next 10 inductees into their Rock T-Shirt Hall of Fame™ - announcement to come by Summer 2022. Every t-shirt was created with the utmost attention to detail and is meant to be a wearable piece of art. They know their customers will love wearing these t-shirts as much as they loved creating them.

About Societees:

The company is full of vintage-inspired t-shirt creators, gamers, lovers of classic movies, and fans of classic rock and roll. Created in Miami, the team loves designing t-shirts that take their customers back to a time when things were simpler. Overall, it's fun for them to connect with like-minded people through their designs and bring back some of the nostalgia that everyone feels when they think about their favorite bands, music, and moments from the past. Their clothing is meant to be stylish, representing their customers' favorite artists, while also being comfortable enough to wear all day long. Societees is all inclusive and offers sizes up to 6XL, so anyone and everyone can join in on the fun. The company hopes that their customers love their rock t-shirts as much as they do, and will join them in celebrating some of the best artists of all time.

