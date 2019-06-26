SOCMA Launches New Member-Centric Brand, Focusing on 'Solutions for Specialties'

ARLINGTON, Va., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to the new SOCMA! The association today unveiled its new modern brand that clearly focuses on its members and how SOCMA provides solutions for a dynamic specialties industry.

"This brand refresh is a tremendous milestone for the SOCMA community," said Jennifer Abril, President & CEO. "As SOCMA approaches its 100th Anniversary, we are laser-focused on enriching our relevancy and setting the stage for the next century. This rebrand symbolizes the evolution of both the industry and SOCMA, highlighting our principal position as the connector for business growth."

"Hand in hand with reinvigorating our brand, we have also transformed our offerings, put SOCMA members and their needs at the very heart of the association and added more value to membership through networking opportunities and customized services," Abril said.

Through the rebrand, SOCMA is:

Clarifying its value proposition as the trusted resource for commercial services and growth, the technical expert for manufacturing and operations and the recognized voice for regulatory and legislative policy.

Solidifying its place as the central hub for the specialty and fine chemical sector to network and learn year-round.

Celebrating the diversity of its membership and the unique role they play throughout the value chain.

Deepening its mission to advocate for and to resolve policy concerns impeding business growth.

"We see the rebrand as an opportunity to pay homage to SOCMA's rich history while boldly spring boarding into a new chapter dedicated to engaging the full value chain," Abril said.

About SOCMA

SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations, and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies that advance our members' ability to grow their businesses. Our network extends to influencers and decision makers in the specialty chemicals supply chain. For more information on this innovative organization, visit www.socma.org.

