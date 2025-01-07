SODASTREAM FLIPS THE SCRIPT ON TIPPING THIS DRY JANUARY

Jan 07, 2025

Sticking to your New Year's Resolutions Just Got a Lot More Rewarding with SodaStream's Tips for Sips Program

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SodaStream®, the world's leading sparkling water maker brand, is helping consumers to drink better in the new year, encouraging them to stick with their goals starting with Dry January. Today, SodaStream launches its Tips for Sips program.

To help consumers stick to their Dry January goals, SodaStream will tip YOU the money you would've tipped a bartender for every mocktail you make at home with a SodaStream. The brand is flipping the switch on tipping culture. Instead of being asked to tip for everything you buy, SodaStream is tipping you for making drinks at home and sticking with your goals. From Jan 7th to Jan 31st for every sparkling non-alcoholic beverage created with a SodaStream sparkling water maker, you can earn tips of $5.

How SodaStream Tips for Sips Works*:

  1. From January 7 - 31, Make Sparkling Non- Alcoholic Drinks at Home Using Your SodaStream: Don't own one yet? No problem. Purchase any SodaStream sparkling drink maker to participate.
  2. Share your SodaStream Mocktails on IG Stories: Share your creations on Instagram Stories tagging @sodastream, and use the hashtag #TipsForSipsGiveaway
  3. Claim Your Tips: After posting with the correct tags, SodaStream will Direct Message you a link to the online entry form. Participants are limited to one entry per day and need an active Venmo account handle.
  4. The chosen winners from each day will receive an email to facilitate payment.
  5. Follow along on SodaStream Instagram and TikTok for more mocktail inspiration all month long.

See full terms and conditions at https://fooji.info/TipsForSipsRules

With its fresh, on-demand sparkling beverages, SodaStream offers an experience defined by customization, exceptional taste, and great value. Each drink can be crafted to match personal preferences, creating the perfect sip while delivering a more sustainable alternative to single-use plastics. Empowering consumers to Drink Better, SodaStream offers an effortless and impactful way to embrace healthier choices and a cleaner planet in the new year. Throughout January, the brand will highlight inspiring mocktail recipes, practical tips, and sparkling drink tutorials to make Dry January both enjoyable and rewarding.

Whether you're a seasoned Dry January champion or this is your first alcohol-free January, SodaStream makes staying Dry anything but boring – and ensures there's a reward every step and sip of the way. Learn more the brand at SodaStream.com and more about the program at fooji.info/TipsForSipsRules.

About SodaStream 
SodaStream, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is a top global sparkling water maker brand. SodaStream empowers consumers to create perfect personalized sparkling beverage experiences with just a push of a button. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet – SodaStream is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks. To learn more about SodaStream visit corp.sodastream.com and follow SodaStream on Instagram, TikTok,  Facebook, and YouTube.

