Sodexo Honored as One of America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises

"We are committed to diversity and inclusion at all levels of our business," said Rohini Anand, PhD, SVP, Corporate Responsibility & Global Chief Diversity Officer, Sodexo. "We want to support growing diverse businesses and establish long-lasting relationships with like-minded, mutually-beneficial companies."

Currently, Sodexo partners with nearly 2,400 vendors that are led by minorities, women, service-disabled veterans, LGBTQ or people with disabilities across the U.S. As part of Sodexo's Better Tomorrow Plan the organization has a global commitment to support both diverse and local businesses; the goal is for 25 percent of Sodexo's global spend to be with small businesses in local communities, with a focus on women and other under-represented groups as defined by country, by 2025. Companies interested in partnering with Sodexo must be 51 percent diverse-owned, controlled and managed and certified by National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), Women's Business Enterprises National Council (WBENC), National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), U.S. Business Leadership Network (USBLN), city or county certification, or state certification or Small Business Administration (SBA).



"As we launch the next decade of WBENC, we are so proud to honor WBENC's Top Corporations for WBEs, including Sodexo, for choosing to set the standard for access and increase opportunities to women suppliers in new markets – both domestically and internationally," said Pamela Prince-Eason, President and CEO of WBENC, the nation's leader in women's business development. "WBENC-Certified WBEs in turn are able to fuel innovation, and empower communities through economic growth and job creation."

Sodexo's recognition as one of America's 2017 Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises is just one of the organization's recent wins in the diversity and inclusion space. Sodexo was named to Bloomberg's 2018 Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and inducted into DiversityInc's Top 50 Hall of Fame for its advancement in gender equality. Additionally, the company was ranked in the top 10 of DiversityInc magazine's 'Top 50 Companies for Diversity' list for the 9th consecutive year, Best Companies for Multicultural Women list by Working Mother Magazine and recognized on three of FORTUNE Magazine lists in 2017, including World's Most Admired Companies, Change the World and the FORTUNE 500.

The selection of America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) is conducted annually by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). The list of Top Corporations is designed to recognize organizations who are choosing to integrate policies and programs across the corporation to enable growth and reduce barriers for women-owned businesses; increasing opportunity in new markets – both domestically, and international; fueling innovation; and empowering communities through economic growth and job creation. Each Top Corporation honoree has demonstrated continuous, effective practices leading to significant results; further reinforcing a strong business case for their organization, the development of WBEs, and breaking down barriers to WBE inclusion within their organization.

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and more than 14,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org. For more information about the annual America's Top Corporations for Women Business Enterprises, visit http://www.wbenc.org/americas-top-corporations-for-wbes.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 80 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life of 15 million customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 133,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. In support of local communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed close to $30 million over the past 20 years to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook and @SodexoUSA on Twitter.

