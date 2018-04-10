Softbank Brings a Sky-High Level to Modern Samurai Sword Fight

As one of the technology lectures from the school-themed campaign, a video captured two samurai warriors hovering with a jet pack while crossing swords at each other. After rounds of intense dueling, one samurai was slain, and the fight ended in an old-fashioned, samurai finisher.

The mastermind behind this video game/anime-like duel was Shota Mori, an up and coming video director who contributes to many popular commercials and projects in Japan. Mori is also the content creator of the viral "quick draw iPhone system" video back in 2012.

Besides the "Jet Samurai", the campaign also collaborates with various artists, creators and musicians and appoints them as the lecturers of different lessons. Toshio Suzuki, an anime producer from Studio Ghibli, took the role as a lecturer and talks about his experience working along with the legendary anime master, Hayao Miyazaki.

Toshio Suzuki - The Talent of Memory Part1: https://youtu.be/xVDVo21Shtw

Toshio Suzuki - The Talent of Memory Part2: https://youtu.be/uYZWLYtBsfQ

About Softbank Smartphone Junior High School

The Softbank Smartphone Junior High School, (https://www.softbank.jp/mobile/special/sumaho-chugaku/) is Softbank's latest online content campaign to encourage students to learn from different fields outside of school. The concept is to create an interesting yet educational platform for young people on their own smartphone. The campaign is optimized for smartphones which most videos from this campaign are shot vertically for daily smartphone usage.

