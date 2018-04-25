SoftBank Robotics America To Kick Off Future Of Work Initiatives At Collision Conference In New Orleans

SBRA executives will be available throughout the week to discuss the role technology and robotics will have on the future of work, and answer questions about SBRA's business strategy as they bring Pepper deeper into the US market. Through greater access to technology, SBRA, its partners and other technology leaders have the opportunity to shape the innovators of tomorrow and Collision provides an excellent backdrop for these conversations.

Meetings with SBRA executives will be booked by appointment only. Please inquire ASAP.

WHO: SoftBank Robotics America

WHAT: The Collision Conference 2018

WHERE: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA

ONSITE ENGAGEMENTS:

Executive Panel - Facing Up To Advanced Robotic Capabilities: Social and humanoid robots used to be relegated to C3PO and other Star Wars-style works of fiction. But machines that interact with humans will soon create life-changing user experiences. This panel will dive into several key drivers of robotics that are improving by leaps and bounds in 2018, including consistent and accurate voice and face recognition.

When: May 2, 2018 at 3:05 - 3:25 PM CT

Where: TalkRobot Stage

Panelists:



Steve Carlin, Chief Strategy Officer at SoftBank Robotics





Doug Aley, Chief Executive Officer at Ever AI

, Chief Executive Officer at Ever AI



Angelica Lim, Professor of Professional Practice in Computing Science, AI and Robotics, Simon Fraser University

, Professor of Professional Practice in Computing Science, AI and Robotics,



Jason Abbruzzese, Panel Moderator & Senior Tech Editor at NBC News

Press Conference - Following the "Facing Up To Advanced Robotic Capabilities" panel, media are invited to attend an open Q&A session with the panelists as well as hear more from SoftBank's Pepper robot.

When: May 2, 2018 at 4:00 - 4:30 PM CT

Where: Media Village

SBRA Educational Student Workshops - In partnership with The Better Than Ezra Foundation, SBRA will lead morning robotics workshops with local New Orleans middle school children in an effort to expose a new generation to hard-to-access STEM resources and robotics education. During the workshops, students will have the opportunity to build their own Pepper experience and see their work come to life.

When: 9:30 am - 12:30 pm CT



Where: SoftBank Robotics Private Room at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Who:



Ursuline Academy: Wednesday, May 2, 2018





St. Charles Borromeo: Thursday, May 3, 2018

Startup Contest - Companies exhibiting on "Startup Row" at Collision submitted for the opportunity to utilize Pepper at their booths to better promote their businesses and engage Collision attendees. SBRA built customer experiences for the following winning startups, each of which will host Pepper at their respective booths throughout the week.

Startup Winners:



Babylon Micro-Farms





Tuesday, May 1, 2018







Booth Number: B101





Tengu





Wednesday, May 2, 2018







Booth Number: B101





Ticketlabel





Thursday, May 3, 2018







Booth Number: B101





Umbra





May 1, May 2, & May 3, 2018

, , &





Booth Number: G-108

Follow us throughout the week on social media and be sure to tag us at #meetpepper when you take your selfie:

SOURCE SoftBank Robotics America