Software-defined Networking (SDN) Market - Evolving Opportunities with Arista Networks Inc. and Broadcom Inc. |38% of Growth to Originate from North America|17000+ Technavio Reports

Some of the key Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Players with their offerings:

The SDN market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Arista Networks Inc. - The company offers software-defined networking products such as Arista SDCN.

The company offers software-defined networking products such as Arista SDCN. Broadcom Inc. - The company offers software-defined networking products such as OF-DPA, OpenNSL, and Broadview.

The company offers software-defined networking products such as OF-DPA, OpenNSL, and Broadview. Ciena Corp. - The company offers SDN solutions for automating service and network provisioning across multiple physical network layers (L0, L1, L2).

The company offers SDN solutions for automating service and network provisioning across multiple physical network layers (L0, L1, L2). Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers SDN products such as APIC-EM.

The company offers SDN products such as APIC-EM. Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers SDN products such as NX Series Network Attach Storage.

The company offers SDN products such as NX Series Network Attach Storage. To know about more vendors with their key offerings - Click here!

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market Analysis Report by Component (Physical network infrastructure, SDN applications, and Controller software) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/software-defined-networking-market-industry-analysis

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) - Driver & Challenge

The software-defined networking (SDN) market is driven by the demand for cloud solutions. However, the factors such as network design challenges may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The software-defined networking market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Physical network infrastructure - size and forecast 2020-2025

SDN applications - size and forecast 2020-2025

Controller software - size and forecast 2020-2025

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Geofencing Market -The geofencing market share is expected to increase by USD 2.21 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.96%. Download a free sample now!

Cloud Computing Market -The cloud computing market has the potential to grow by USD 287.03 billion during 2020-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.21%. Download a free sample now!

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 25.18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 25.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 41.25 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Australia, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Hamburgnet eK, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio