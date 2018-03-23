Solar Farm Sales Event Hosted by Developer and EPC on April 24, 2018 in Asheville, NC

This event allows investors the opportunity to meet and get to know the ISS teams and departments. In the morning, attendees will learn from each ISS department the role it plays in the development process. From hearing how the Land team takes a site desirable for a facility through all land use requirements to how the Engineering team works with leading modeling programs to ensure all steps met for a utility's interconnection process to how the Power Marketing team does its part to obtain the best possible power purchase agreement, those in attendance will gain a deeper understanding of the meticulous work ISS puts into each site it selects for portfolio inclusion.

In the afternoon of the Sales Event Day, DEPCOM Power will give attendees an insight into the benefits of using DEPCOM as the EPC provider for ISS projects. During the event, both ISS and DEPCOM will be available to speak individually with potential clients, answer questions about their work processes, and provide information concerning financing options. ISS's CFO Craig Sherman and the VP of Sales Patrick King will be on hand to explain the unique deal structure ISS offers and provide an in-depth look at all eight portfolios that are for sale. Clients will get a first option to purchase ISS's premier 4GWs of portfolios of premium solar farm projects that are ready for immediate sale at this private show and sales event.

Eight portfolios that total over 4GW will be offered for sale at this private event. The portfolios are approximately 500MW each, and have been carefully selected for this showcase and sales event. These projects offer high returns and over 1.3GW are approaching construction ready status. Event attendees will receive an attendee-only discounted portfolio price; this special pricing will be available only to event attendees and will be available for only a limited time following this private sales event.

This opportunity to come meet the ISS and DEPCOM teams is invitation only. To get more information, please contact:

Patrick King, VP of Sales (404) 441-9876 Pat.King@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com

Wendy Rewerts, Event Coordinator (618) 420-1984 Wendy.Rewerts@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com

