Solar PV Module, Update 2018 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2022



Summary

Despite a drop in its share, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with its large population base and strong requirement for electricity generation capacity, will continue to influence the global solar PV module market over the forecast period 2018-2022. Market saturation, reduction in subsidies and declining costs of technologies are the major factors impacting the global solar PV module market.



The global market volume is estimated to decline at a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 87.5 gigawatt (GW) in 2018 to 78.13GW in 2022. The large markets of China, India, Japan and the US are likely to decline, due to changes in their energy markets. In 2017, APAC constituted 73.6% of the market value due to the significant movements in the Chinese market. The various levels of economic progress exhibited by countries within APAC will help sustain the market for PV modules, despite a dip in the Chinese market. China, the largest market for solar PV is likely to see a decline in its market value, at a negative CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period.



In order to counter the redundant capacity deployment of solar, which has transformed into a cost burden, the government proposed removing subsidies for utility scale projects and moving towards a competitive bidding market. Other countries in APAC, in particular in the Southeast, would drive the market, which is estimated to be $13.4bn in 2022. Over the forecast period, the EMEA region is estimated to have the highest solar PV installation growth rate of 7.5%. The European market is projected to hold steady over the forecast period, with Germany, France and Turkey contributing to the capacity addition.



The solar PV module market is projected to slow down, due to reduced installations in major markets.Declining price trends and environmental impact concerns of power generation would create new growth prospects in emerging nations.



However, the declining prices of PV modules and other auxiliary technologies such as inverters has translated into lower project costs; benefitting project developers and enabling proliferation within price sensitive markets. The declining price trend will be critical in driving the global market value down to $23.7bn in 2022.



The latest report "Solar PV Module, Update 2018 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2022", offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global solar PV module market. The report offers in-depth analysis of solar PV module market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa) and key countries (the US, Brazil, Chile, China, India, Japan, the UK, Germany, France and Turkey) level.



The report analyzes the solar PV module market volume, value and module price, classified by technologies for the historical (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2022) period.The solar PV module technologies covered in the report include crystalline silicon (c-Si) and thin-film.



The report covers drivers and restraints impacting the solar PV module market on a global level, key policies and initiatives, and competitive landscape for respective countries in 2017. Profiles of major solar PV module manufacturers and country wise key projects are also presented in this report.



Scope

The report analyzes solar PV module market.



Its scope includes -

- Analysis of the growth of solar PV module market with a focus on market value and volume in global and regional level including Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

- The report provides solar PV module market analysis for key countries including the US, Brazil, Chile, China, India, Japan, the UK, Germany, France and Turkey.

- The report offers country level solar PV module market value and volume analysis for the historical (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2022) period.

- It provides competitive landscape at country level for the year 2017, profiles of major players in solar PV module market, and country level key projects.

- Market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the global solar PV module market, key policies and regulatory environment are also discussed.



Reasons to buy

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.



It will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision-making by analyzing historical and forecast data on solar PV module market.

- Develop strategies based on developments in the solar PV module market.

- Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on an understanding of the activities of the major competitors in the solar PV module market.

- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategies and prospects.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04683551/?utm_source=PRN



