Solar Thermal Market will grow at a CAGR of more than 3% by 2022

NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the solar thermal market in Europe by technology such as low and medium temperature and high temperature. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, others.







Our market research analysts predict that in terms of volume, this market will grow at a CAGR of more than 3% by 2022.



Segmentation by technology and analysis of the solar thermal market in Europe

•Low and medium temperature

•High temperature



The solar thermal market in Europe is witnessing growth in the low and medium temperature segment and will continue to grow for the next four years.



Segmentation by geography and analysis of the solar thermal market in Europe

•Austria

•Germany

•Greece

•Italy

•Spain



In terms of geographical region, Germany accounted for the majority market share of the solar thermal market in Europe during 2017. The solar thermal system market is expected to grow in the region until the end of 2022.



Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the solar thermal market in Europe?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the solar thermal market in Europe?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the solar thermal market in Europe?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the solar thermal market in Europe?

• What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of Europe?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the solar thermal market in Europe?



