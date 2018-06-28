Soldier Modernization: Global Industry Study 2018-2028 - Technological Developments, Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape Analysis

This report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for soldier modernization, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

The demand for soldier modernization is anticipated to be driven by rapid technological advancements in the domain and the growing need for C4ISR, survivability, sustainability, mobility and lethality solutions among military forces globally.

Rapidly evolving battlefield scenarios are currently stimulating growth in the global soldier modernization industry. Additionally, counter insurgency campaigns coupled with the need to improve soldier effectiveness are expected to propel the market forward.



Key Highlights



The Global Soldier Modernization Market, valued at US$16.6 billion in 2018, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.72% over the 2018-2028 period, to reach US$21.7 billion by 2028.

in 2018, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.72% over the 2018-2028 period, to reach by 2028. The market consists of five categories: C4ISR, lethality, survivability, sustainability and mobility.

The market is expected to be dominated by the C4ISR segment, which is expected to account for 50% of the market, followed by lethality and survivability with shares of 22% and 20%, respectively.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to dominate the sector with a share of 34%, followed by North America and Europe with shares of 33% and 19%, respectively.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Global Soldier Modernization Market - Overview Global Soldier Modernization Market By Region, 2018-2028 Global Soldier Modernization Market By Segment, 2018-2028 Market Dynamics Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market Technological Developments: New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth

