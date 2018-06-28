Soldier Modernization: Global Industry Study 2018-2028 - Technological Developments, Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape Analysis

The "The Global Soldier Modernization Market 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for soldier modernization, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

The demand for soldier modernization is anticipated to be driven by rapid technological advancements in the domain and the growing need for C4ISR, survivability, sustainability, mobility and lethality solutions among military forces globally.

Rapidly evolving battlefield scenarios are currently stimulating growth in the global soldier modernization industry. Additionally, counter insurgency campaigns coupled with the need to improve soldier effectiveness are expected to propel the market forward.


Key Highlights


  • The Global Soldier Modernization Market, valued at US$16.6 billion in 2018, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.72% over the 2018-2028 period, to reach US$21.7 billion by 2028.
  • The market consists of five categories: C4ISR, lethality, survivability, sustainability and mobility.
  • The market is expected to be dominated by the C4ISR segment, which is expected to account for 50% of the market, followed by lethality and survivability with shares of 22% and 20%, respectively.
  • The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to dominate the sector with a share of 34%, followed by North America and Europe with shares of 33% and 19%, respectively.

Companies Mentioned

  • BAE Systems Plc
  • The Raytheon Company
  • Elbit Systems Ltd
  • Ceradyne, Inc.
  • ArmorSurce LLC
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Science Applications International Corporation
  • Rheinmetall Defence
  • Thales
  • Bren-Tronics Inc
  • FLIR Systems Inc.
  • Harris Corporation
  • Safran S.A.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Global Soldier Modernization Market - Overview
  3. Global Soldier Modernization Market By Region, 2018-2028
  4. Global Soldier Modernization Market By Segment, 2018-2028
  5. Market Dynamics
  6. Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector
  7. Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market
  8. Technological Developments: New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector
  9. Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth
  10. Soldier Modernization Market - Segment Analysis
  11. Segment Analysis: C4ISR
  12. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  13. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  14. Segment Analysis: Lethality
  15. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  16. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  17. Segment Analysis: Survivability
  18. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  19. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  20. Segment Analysis: Sustainability
  21. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  22. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  23. Segment Analysis: Mobility
  24. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  25. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  26. Global Soldier Modernization Market - Regional Analysis
  27. Global Soldier Modernization - Regional Overview, 2018 & 2028
  28. Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific
  29. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  30. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  31. Top Suppliers
  32. Regional Analysis: North America
  33. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  34. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  35. Top Suppliers
  36. Regional Analysis: Europe
  37. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  38. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  39. Top Suppliers
  40. Regional Analysis: Middle East
  41. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  42. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  43. Top Suppliers
  44. Regional Analysis: Latin America
  45. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  46. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  47. Top Suppliers
  48. Regional Analysis: Africa
  49. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  50. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  51. Top Suppliers
  52. Global Soldier Modernization Market - Trend Analysis
  53. Top 10 Global Growth Opportunities Scores
  54. Global Soldier Modernization - Country Overview, 2018 & 2028
  55. Leading Segments in Key Countries
  56. Country Analysis - 11 leading countries
  57. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  58. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  59. Segmental Share (%), 2018-2028
  60. Country Share (%), 2018 & 2028
  61. Major Suppliers
  62. Segmental Analysis
  63. Soldier Modernization Market - Future Outlook (The Road Ahead)
  64. Key Programs Analysis
  65. Description of key programs
  66. Delivery period, units and total expenditure
  67. Competitive Landscape Analysis
  68. Competitive analysis - 13 leading companies
  69. Major Products and Services
  70. Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit
  71. Financial Deal and Contracts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z3w52b/soldier?w=5

