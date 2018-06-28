Soldier Modernization: Global Industry Study 2018-2028 - Technological Developments, Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape Analysis

DUBLIN, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Global Soldier Modernization Market 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for soldier modernization, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.
The demand for soldier modernization is anticipated to be driven by rapid technological advancements in the domain and the growing need for C4ISR, survivability, sustainability, mobility and lethality solutions among military forces globally.
Rapidly evolving battlefield scenarios are currently stimulating growth in the global soldier modernization industry. Additionally, counter insurgency campaigns coupled with the need to improve soldier effectiveness are expected to propel the market forward.
Key Highlights
- The Global Soldier Modernization Market, valued at US$16.6 billion in 2018, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.72% over the 2018-2028 period, to reach US$21.7 billion by 2028.
- The market consists of five categories: C4ISR, lethality, survivability, sustainability and mobility.
- The market is expected to be dominated by the C4ISR segment, which is expected to account for 50% of the market, followed by lethality and survivability with shares of 22% and 20%, respectively.
- The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to dominate the sector with a share of 34%, followed by North America and Europe with shares of 33% and 19%, respectively.
Companies Mentioned
- BAE Systems Plc
- The Raytheon Company
- Elbit Systems Ltd
- Ceradyne, Inc.
- ArmorSurce LLC
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Science Applications International Corporation
- Rheinmetall Defence
- Thales
- Bren-Tronics Inc
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- Harris Corporation
- Safran S.A.
Key Topics Covered
- Executive Summary
- Global Soldier Modernization Market - Overview
- Global Soldier Modernization Market By Region, 2018-2028
- Global Soldier Modernization Market By Segment, 2018-2028
- Market Dynamics
- Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector
- Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market
- Technological Developments: New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector
- Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth
- Soldier Modernization Market - Segment Analysis
- Segment Analysis: C4ISR
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
- Change in market share, 2018-2028
- Segment Analysis: Lethality
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
- Change in market share, 2018-2028
- Segment Analysis: Survivability
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
- Change in market share, 2018-2028
- Segment Analysis: Sustainability
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
- Change in market share, 2018-2028
- Segment Analysis: Mobility
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
- Change in market share, 2018-2028
- Global Soldier Modernization Market - Regional Analysis
- Global Soldier Modernization - Regional Overview, 2018 & 2028
- Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
- Change in market share, 2018-2028
- Top Suppliers
- Regional Analysis: North America
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
- Change in market share, 2018-2028
- Top Suppliers
- Regional Analysis: Europe
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
- Change in market share, 2018-2028
- Top Suppliers
- Regional Analysis: Middle East
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
- Change in market share, 2018-2028
- Top Suppliers
- Regional Analysis: Latin America
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
- Change in market share, 2018-2028
- Top Suppliers
- Regional Analysis: Africa
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
- Change in market share, 2018-2028
- Top Suppliers
- Global Soldier Modernization Market - Trend Analysis
- Top 10 Global Growth Opportunities Scores
- Global Soldier Modernization - Country Overview, 2018 & 2028
- Leading Segments in Key Countries
- Country Analysis - 11 leading countries
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
- Change in market share, 2018-2028
- Segmental Share (%), 2018-2028
- Country Share (%), 2018 & 2028
- Major Suppliers
- Segmental Analysis
- Soldier Modernization Market - Future Outlook (The Road Ahead)
- Key Programs Analysis
- Description of key programs
- Delivery period, units and total expenditure
- Competitive Landscape Analysis
- Competitive analysis - 13 leading companies
- Major Products and Services
- Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit
- Financial Deal and Contracts
