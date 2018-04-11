Solebit Becomes Gigamon Ecosystem Partner

"We're happy to partner with Solebit's cutting-edge solution, which brings protection against zero-day threats to a new level," said Phil Griston, Gigamon's Senior Director of Partner Marketing and Development. "By rapidly detecting and preventing embedded malicious code from executing, Solebit's solution allows our customers to prevent instead of remediate cyber threats. Integration of the solution with Gigamon's security delivery platform gives our customers even more protection against advanced threats."

Leveraging an innovative non-behavioral approach to cybersecurity protection, Solebit's solution rapidly detects code in data files to overcome limitations in existing dynamic-analysis methods. The SoleGATE Security Platform is anchored by DvC™, a patented, real-time, signature-less engine, which conclusively identifies malware threats regardless of evasion technique, file type, operating system, and client-side application whether on-premise or in the cloud. When integrated with the GigaSECURE® Security Delivery Platform, the SoleGATE can be easily implemented in both monitor and blocking modes.

"We're proud to have become a Gigamon ecosystem partner," said Boris Vaynberg, Solebit CEO. "Teaming up with Gigamon increases the visibility of our solution, and supports our efforts to help enterprises, organizations and service providers defend themselves against zero-day attacks and other advanced threats."

SoleGATE provides comprehensive coverage for advanced cyberattacks against an organization, in real-time. Using evasion-proof, signature-less, patented technology, SoleGATE instantaneously detects any malicious code entering an organization and blocks it conclusively. For more information on Solebit and the SoleGATE Security Platform, please visit solebit.io.

About Solebit

Solebit provides the fastest, most accurate and cost-effective approach for the identification and prevention of zero-day malware and unknown threats. Solebit was founded in 2014 by a team of world-class cyber security experts, all graduates of the elite technology units in the Israel Defense Forces with years of experience in offensive and defensive security. It counts a variety of leading US and European financial organizations, tech, defense contractors, security vendors, cloud and telecom service providers as active customers. For more information, please visit solebit.io.

