Solebon is GUILTY! - of Releasing New Silky-Smooth Solitaire Game for iOS

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solebon LLC proudly announces the general availability of its newest Solitaire game for iOS. This classic Windows-style Solitaire has been reinvented with great features including Winning Deals, Hints and much more. Solitaire enthusiasts across the globe can download the app for free.

This new Solitaire game joins the ranks of premium Solebon casual games including:

- Solebon Solitaire, which was recruited by Apple as one of the first 500 games to launch with the App Store in 2008.

- Letterpress Word Game, which is an Apple Award Winner and remains an Editor's Choice by the App Store team.

- The original 2048 Number Puzzle, launched in 2015.

Solebon apps are original creations (not clones or knockoffs) and are developed right here in the USA. All Solebon brands are available for iOS and Android devices.

