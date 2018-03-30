Solid Keys USA Announces Initial 2018 Product Lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid Keys USA, the product development division of iKeyless, LLC, announces the release schedule for its 2018 line of universal products. Each universal key controls the remote keyless entry systems for multiple makes and models of a specific brand. The keys perform the same functions as the vehicle's originals. Universal keys are matched to a specific make and model using the key's buttons, much like a universal TV remote. The 2018 line more than doubles the size of the company's current universal OEM replacement offerings and expands its coverage to fifty million vehicles on the road today. New universal OEM replacement keys include:
|
|
"We're the world's only manufacturer of aftermarket versions of modern keys, like remote keys and smart keys. These innovations allow key professionals and automotive parts resellers to dramatically reduce inventory while maximizing vehicle coverage," said Mark Lanwehr, Founder and President of Solid Keys USA and iKeyless, LLC.
Solid Keys USA Universal OEM Replacement Keys are:
- FCC-certified
- Compatible with all standard industry diagnostic tools and equipment
- Available in multiple button configurations
- Can be reprogrammed multiple times
- "Better than OEM" three-year warranty
Solid Keys USA products provide coverage for most of the 250 million North American cars on the road today. The company's Universal keys and remotes, all developed and assembled in the United States, combine the capabilities of over 600 OEM devices into two dozen.
Lanwehr added, "These new keys continue to demonstrate our commitment to saving the industry and consumers time and money. We have over 110 years of accumulated research and development invested in creating innovative and industry-changing products. We're committed to being the global leader in emerging automotive key technology. As the world's only manufacturer of modern aftermarket keys, Solid Keys USA is uniquely positioned to address evolving technologies with innovative, cost-saving solutions today and in the future."
The Nissan Remote Key, Mitsubishi Remote Key, Nissan 315Mhz Smart Key and Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep Remote Key are available now through multiple distributors. The GM Flip and Nissan 434Mhz Smart Key will be released mid-year. The Ford Flip and Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep Smart Key will be released this fall. For more information, visit www.SolidKeysUSA.com.
About Solid Keys USA
Solid Keys USA is a global leader in automotive key development, creating products and solutions to streamline inventory and reduce costs for key professionals and retailers. Solid Keys USA invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures aftermarket versions of modern car keys.
Solid Keys USA is the product development division of Louisville, Kentucky-based iKeyless LLC. Founded in 2002, iKeyless specializes in the design, manufacture, wholesale distribution, and retail sale of replacement automotive keys and keyless entry remotes. To learn more, visit www.SolidKeysUSA.com.
Contact:
Jarred Coan
jcoan@ikeyless.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solid-keys-usa-announces-initial-2018-product-lineup-300622140.html
SOURCE Solid Keys USA
Share this article