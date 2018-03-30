Solid Keys USA Announces Initial 2018 Product Lineup

Nissan Remote Key

Mitsubishi Remote Key

Nissan 315Mhz Smart Key

Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep Remote Key GM Flip Key

Nissan 434Mhz Smart Key

Ford Flip Key

Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep Smart Key

"We're the world's only manufacturer of aftermarket versions of modern keys, like remote keys and smart keys. These innovations allow key professionals and automotive parts resellers to dramatically reduce inventory while maximizing vehicle coverage," said Mark Lanwehr, Founder and President of Solid Keys USA and iKeyless, LLC.

Solid Keys USA Universal OEM Replacement Keys are:

FCC-certified

Compatible with all standard industry diagnostic tools and equipment

Available in multiple button configurations

Can be reprogrammed multiple times

"Better than OEM" three-year warranty

Solid Keys USA products provide coverage for most of the 250 million North American cars on the road today. The company's Universal keys and remotes, all developed and assembled in the United States, combine the capabilities of over 600 OEM devices into two dozen.

Lanwehr added, "These new keys continue to demonstrate our commitment to saving the industry and consumers time and money. We have over 110 years of accumulated research and development invested in creating innovative and industry-changing products. We're committed to being the global leader in emerging automotive key technology. As the world's only manufacturer of modern aftermarket keys, Solid Keys USA is uniquely positioned to address evolving technologies with innovative, cost-saving solutions today and in the future."

The Nissan Remote Key, Mitsubishi Remote Key, Nissan 315Mhz Smart Key and Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep Remote Key are available now through multiple distributors. The GM Flip and Nissan 434Mhz Smart Key will be released mid-year. The Ford Flip and Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep Smart Key will be released this fall. For more information, visit www.SolidKeysUSA.com.

About Solid Keys USA

Solid Keys USA is a global leader in automotive key development, creating products and solutions to streamline inventory and reduce costs for key professionals and retailers. Solid Keys USA invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures aftermarket versions of modern car keys.

Solid Keys USA is the product development division of Louisville, Kentucky-based iKeyless LLC. Founded in 2002, iKeyless specializes in the design, manufacture, wholesale distribution, and retail sale of replacement automotive keys and keyless entry remotes. To learn more, visit www.SolidKeysUSA.com.

Contact:

Jarred Coan

jcoan@ikeyless.com

