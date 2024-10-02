Sollis Health Launches First-of-its-Kind 'Family' Membership, Recognizing Parents' Need for An Integrated Emergency and Everyday Care Journey

Sollis' new family memberships aim to fill the gaps left by the traditional healthcare model with 24/7 concierge support to resolve any health issue

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sollis Health, the first concierge medicine provider to offer its members 24/7 access to ER-level diagnostics and capabilities, today announced the nationwide rollout of a new Family Membership plan tailored to families with children under the age of 18. The new membership offers a year of access for families of any size to Sollis' ER-boarded physicians and capabilities, virtually or in state-of-the-art medical centers in New York, the Hamptons, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and South Florida. The membership also includes new offerings such as a premium allergen testing service for children under 18, as anaphylactic emergencies are among the most fear-inducing for parents; a complimentary house call for ultimate convenience; and even access to concierge pediatrics for members in Southern California. Like all Sollis memberships, the Family Membership plan also offers access to unlimited appointments 24/7, 365, as well as expedited access to Sollis' curated and highly vetted network of doctors and specialists.

As the healthcare landscape evolves, there is a notable gap in the market of companies or practices that can offer both urgent and everyday care, let alone access to the ER-level capability that Sollis champions. In fact, according to an Urgent Care industry report in 2023, over half of all urgent care appointments are needlessly referred out to the ER, imaging facility, or another clinician,* forcing parents to drag their children to multiple appointments with unpleasant environments or wait times. Visits to the ER for common pediatric emergencies like a bone break or anaphylactic allergic reaction seem less and less desirable to many parents, with child mortality rates in the ER rising over the last several years, and wait times reaching several hours in urban centers throughout the US.** Wait times for certain pediatric specialist appointments have also risen – to nearly five months out for some specialties, according to a Rutgers University report.***

These healthcare pain points leave families struggling to find consistent and reliable healthcare partners that can offer both preventive and emergency needs, and are available for basic and everyday care when they need their doctors the most (AKA around-the-clock). Sollis Health's new Family Membership seeks to support their most engaged and loyal members: over half of existing Sollis members have children, and nearly 60% have asked for a more expansive range of pediatric or preventative care from Sollis.

"For years, we've heard from our parent members that they want to come to Sollis for any issue, emergency or common, so we are eager to provide them with a consistent and reliable healthcare partner 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year," said Brad Olson, CEO of Sollis Health. "By combining our high-touch, concierge approach to emergency and urgent care services with everyday family care, we're setting a new standard for how healthcare should be delivered—personalized, efficient, and consistently excellent."

Unique benefits of the new Sollis Health Family Care membership include:

A complimentary house call for each family to be used anytime in the first year

Family welcome consultations for each member to determine your health baseline so that Sollis can help facilitate relationships with the 2,000+ specialists in the Sollis Health network

A complimentary allergy panel test for food or seasonal allergy for each member under 18 years old, and curated allergist referral where necessary

While the Family Membership will be available nationwide, Sollis will also be rolling out a Family+ Membership for its Los Angeles members, which includes access to concierge pediatrics combined with Sollis' 24/7 emergency-level care in a comfortable, discrete environment. Unlike other pediatricians in Southern California, Sollis can see patients in person around-the-clock, and can also provide emergency care – a huge advantage for parents with young families. Sollis' pediatric offering is robust, including well and sick visits, vaccines, administrative paperwork, patient advocacy, curated specialist referral and everything a standard pediatric partner includes – but with added emergency capability, and a concierge experience of care, supporting parents through nearly every health scenario.

About Sollis Health:

Sollis Health is the only medical membership on-demand 24/7, 365. Having a Sollis membership is like having a doctor in the family: we strive to be your first call and greatest partner through any medical concern.

We work to expedite your path to treatment with unlimited access to our world-class ER-trained physicians and leading specialists, plus onsite advanced imaging and diagnostic capability (on par with a hospital ER). We have centers in New York, the Hamptons, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and South Florida, and are on-demand 24/7, 365 days a year for in-person and telehealth appointments: that's anytime, anywhere – because when you're not feeling well, it's an emergency for us.

Sollis' clinical practice is guided by the expertise of our National Medical Director, Dr. Scott Braunstein, who has over 20 years of experience leading Internal and Emergency Medicine at Cedars Sinai and UCLA, respectively. Dr. Braunstein was formerly the Airway Management Physician for the LA Rams, and has contributed to countless publications on the practice of Emergency Medicine. Each Sollis region also has a supporting regional medical director, including Dr. Erick Eiting, MD, MPH, MMM, in New York, who just recently joined Sollis Health from his post as a Professor of Emergency Medicine and Vice Chair of Operations for Emergency Medicine at Mount Sinai Downtown, which includes the Emergency Department at Mount Sinai Beth Israel and the Urgent Care Center at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York City.

