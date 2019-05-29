Solvents in 2019: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast (2016-2024) with Profiles on 144 Market Players

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solvents - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in metric tons by the following segments:



Alcohols

Ketones

Esters

Ethers

Chlorinated Solvents

Hydrocarbon Solvents

The global market is also analyzed by the following application markets:



Cleaning Agents

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Others

The report profiles 144 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) BP p.l.c. (UK)

BioAmber, Inc. ( Canada )

) CITGO Petroleum Corporation ( USA )

) Celanese Corporation ( USA )

) Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP ( USA )

) Eastman Chemical Company ( USA )

) Exxon Mobil Corporation ( USA )

) Honeywell International, Inc. ( USA )

) Huntsman Corporation ( USA )

) INEOS Group Limited (UK)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Occidental Chemical Corporation ( USA )

) Sasol Limited ( South Africa )

) Shell Chemicals Limited (UK)

Solvay S.A. ( Belgium )

) The Dow Chemical Company ( USA )

) Total S.A. ( France )

) Union Carbide Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Growing Popularity of Bio and Green Solvents

Market Prospects Intrinsically Linked to Economic Scenario

Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Immediate Term

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for Solvents



3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

Green Solvents Set to Make Bigger Gains

Petrochemical-based Solvents vs Green Solvents: A Comparative Analysis

Environmental Regulations Spur Growth of Green Solvents

North America Leads in Bio Solvents for Oilfield Applications

Oxygenated Solvents - Green Credentials Drive Increased Consumption

Brief Overview of Select Oxygenated Solvents

Diacetone Alcohol (DAA)

Hexylene Glycol

Isophorone (IPHO)

Mesityl Oxide (MO)

Methylisobutylcarbinol (MIBC)

Methylisobutylketone (MIBK)

Trimethylcyclohexanone (TMCHONE)

Alcohols - the Largest and Fastest Growing Market

Dibasic Esters Gather Momentum

Methyl Ether Ketones Witness Demand Deceleration

Growing Demand for Acetates

Hydrocarbon and Chlorinated Solvents Demand on the Decline

Key Role of Solvents in a Plethora of Manufacturing & Processing Applications Keeps the Market Momentum Intact

Paints & Coatings: Major End-Use Sector for Solvents

Declining Use of Solvent-based Paints & Coatings Remains a Key Concern

Adhesives: A Conventional End-Use Application

Major End-Use Applications for Adhesives: A Snapshot

Industrial Cleaning: A Key Revenue Contributor

Electronic Cleaning Solvents - Banking on the Rise of Electronics Manufacturing

Household Cleaning Products Rely on Solvents for Effective Performance

Solvents Remain a Key Material in Pharmaceutical Preparation

Solvents: A Primary Material in Printing Ink Manufacturing

Application of Solvents in Printing Inks by Printing Process: A Snapshot

Rising Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetics Bodes Well for Market Growth

Solvents for Food Processing and Packaging

Use of Solvents Remains Important in Automobile Manufacturing and Assembly

Market to Benefit from Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production

Opportunity Indicators:

Solvents & Solvent-containing Materials - Critical in Aircraft Construction

Metal Casting Industry Relies on Solvents for Smoother Process Operations

Solvents Induce Flexibility in Asphalt Compounding

Wood Preservation Made Easier with Solvents

Solvent Usage in Ground Transportation

Advanced Solvent Based Cleaning Systems Replace Aqueous Cleaning Systems

Trade Statistics

Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or Varnish Removers

Waste Organic Solvents, Halogenated

Waste Organic Solvents, Non-Halogenated



4. REGULATORY OVERVIEW

Solvents: A Highly Regulated Industry

Negative Effects of Solvents on Human Health and Environment Spur Regulatory Legislations

Impact of Solvents on Human Health

Exposure to Domestic Solvents Leads to Asthma in Children

Solvent Exposures during Pregnancy Adversely Affects Offspring

Impact of Solvents on Environment

Overview of Select Regulatory Legislations for Solvents

The US Clean Air Act

The Industrial Emission Directive (IED) 2010/75/EU

European Council Directive 1999/13/EC

Emission Limits Option

Reduction Scheme Option

National Plan Option

European Union (Paints, Varnishes, Vehicle Refinishing Products and Activities) Regulations 2012

Maximum VOC Content Limit Values for Paints and Varnishes as per Directive 2004/42/CE

Maximum VOC Content Limit Values for Vehicle Refinishing Products as per Directive 2004/42/CE

European Union (Installations and Activities Using Organic Solvents) Regulations 2012

European Union Directive 2009/32/EC

The Globally Harmonised System (GHS) and Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) Legislation

REACH (1907/2006/EC on the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals)

ODS Regulation (EC) No 1005/2009



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Solvents: An Introduction

Key Properties of Solvents

Boiling Point

Density

Hansen Solubility Parameters for Solvents

Health Hazards of Solvents

Protection from Solvents

Classification of Solvents

Alcohols

Methanol

Ethanol

Isopropanol

Others

Butanol

2-Methyl Butanol

Phenol

Ketones

Acetone

Methyl Ethyl Ketone

Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK)

Esters

Ethyl Acetate

Butyl Acetate

Ethers

Ethylene Glycol

E-Series Ethers (Glycol Ethers)

Chlorinated Solvents

Methylene Chloride

Perchloroethylene

Trichloroethylene

Others

Chlorinated Fluorocarbons

Chlorobenzene

Chloroform

1,1,1-trichloroethane

Hydrocarbon Solvents

Mineral Spirits

Odorless Mineral Spirits

VM&P Naphtha (Varnish Maker's and Painter's Naphtha)

Xylene and Toluene

Benzene

Alternative Solvents

Green Solvents

Key End-Use Sectors of Solvents

Adhesives

Agricultural Chemicals

Carrier Solvents

Dry Cleaning

Flexible Packaging

House/Car

Metal/Industrial Cleaning

Oil Seed Extraction

Paints and Coatings

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Printing Inks

Rubber/Polymer Manufacture

Other Uses and Applications



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Dow, LyondellBasell, ExxonMobil, Shell and Eastman: Leading Players in the Global Solvents Market

Leading Producers and their Solvent Portfolio

Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from Low-Cost Asian Companies



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Recent Industry Activity

Zeochem to Acquire Armar AG

Oxiteno New Oxygenated Solvents Platforms

Novacap to Acquire Chemoxy International

Inkemia Green Chemicals Introduces Green Solvent Solutions

Toyochem to Acquire Rights to PSA Technology of Rohm and Haas Chemicals

BASF and Markor Inaugurate New Butanediol Plant in China



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 144 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 177)

The United States (52)

(52) Canada (6)

(6) Japan (14)

(14) Europe (56)

(56) France (8)

(8)

Germany (14)

(14)

The United Kingdom (8)

(8)

Italy (3)

(3)

Spain (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (19)

(19) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (41)

(Excluding Japan) (41) Middle East (3)

(3) Latin America (2)

(2) Africa (3)

