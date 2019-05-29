Solvents in 2019: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast (2016-2024) with Profiles on 144 Market Players
DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solvents - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in metric tons by the following segments:
- Alcohols
- Ketones
- Esters
- Ethers
- Chlorinated Solvents
- Hydrocarbon Solvents
The global market is also analyzed by the following application markets:
- Cleaning Agents
- Paints & Coatings
- Adhesives
- Others
The report profiles 144 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- BP p.l.c. (UK)
- BioAmber, Inc. (Canada)
- CITGO Petroleum Corporation (USA)
- Celanese Corporation (USA)
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP (USA)
- Eastman Chemical Company (USA)
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- Huntsman Corporation (USA)
- INEOS Group Limited (UK)
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Occidental Chemical Corporation (USA)
- Sasol Limited (South Africa)
- Shell Chemicals Limited (UK)
- Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
- The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
- Total S.A. (France)
- Union Carbide Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Growing Popularity of Bio and Green Solvents
Market Prospects Intrinsically Linked to Economic Scenario
Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Immediate Term
Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for Solvents
3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
Green Solvents Set to Make Bigger Gains
Petrochemical-based Solvents vs Green Solvents: A Comparative Analysis
Environmental Regulations Spur Growth of Green Solvents
North America Leads in Bio Solvents for Oilfield Applications
Oxygenated Solvents - Green Credentials Drive Increased Consumption
Brief Overview of Select Oxygenated Solvents
Diacetone Alcohol (DAA)
Hexylene Glycol
Isophorone (IPHO)
Mesityl Oxide (MO)
Methylisobutylcarbinol (MIBC)
Methylisobutylketone (MIBK)
Trimethylcyclohexanone (TMCHONE)
Alcohols - the Largest and Fastest Growing Market
Dibasic Esters Gather Momentum
Methyl Ether Ketones Witness Demand Deceleration
Growing Demand for Acetates
Hydrocarbon and Chlorinated Solvents Demand on the Decline
Key Role of Solvents in a Plethora of Manufacturing & Processing Applications Keeps the Market Momentum Intact
Paints & Coatings: Major End-Use Sector for Solvents
Declining Use of Solvent-based Paints & Coatings Remains a Key Concern
Adhesives: A Conventional End-Use Application
Major End-Use Applications for Adhesives: A Snapshot
Industrial Cleaning: A Key Revenue Contributor
Electronic Cleaning Solvents - Banking on the Rise of Electronics Manufacturing
Household Cleaning Products Rely on Solvents for Effective Performance
Solvents Remain a Key Material in Pharmaceutical Preparation
Solvents: A Primary Material in Printing Ink Manufacturing
Application of Solvents in Printing Inks by Printing Process: A Snapshot
Rising Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetics Bodes Well for Market Growth
Solvents for Food Processing and Packaging
Use of Solvents Remains Important in Automobile Manufacturing and Assembly
Market to Benefit from Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production
Opportunity Indicators:
Solvents & Solvent-containing Materials - Critical in Aircraft Construction
Metal Casting Industry Relies on Solvents for Smoother Process Operations
Solvents Induce Flexibility in Asphalt Compounding
Wood Preservation Made Easier with Solvents
Solvent Usage in Ground Transportation
Advanced Solvent Based Cleaning Systems Replace Aqueous Cleaning Systems
Trade Statistics
Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or Varnish Removers
Waste Organic Solvents, Halogenated
Waste Organic Solvents, Non-Halogenated
4. REGULATORY OVERVIEW
Solvents: A Highly Regulated Industry
Negative Effects of Solvents on Human Health and Environment Spur Regulatory Legislations
Impact of Solvents on Human Health
Exposure to Domestic Solvents Leads to Asthma in Children
Solvent Exposures during Pregnancy Adversely Affects Offspring
Impact of Solvents on Environment
Overview of Select Regulatory Legislations for Solvents
The US Clean Air Act
The Industrial Emission Directive (IED) 2010/75/EU
European Council Directive 1999/13/EC
Emission Limits Option
Reduction Scheme Option
National Plan Option
European Union (Paints, Varnishes, Vehicle Refinishing Products and Activities) Regulations 2012
Maximum VOC Content Limit Values for Paints and Varnishes as per Directive 2004/42/CE
Maximum VOC Content Limit Values for Vehicle Refinishing Products as per Directive 2004/42/CE
European Union (Installations and Activities Using Organic Solvents) Regulations 2012
European Union Directive 2009/32/EC
The Globally Harmonised System (GHS) and Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) Legislation
REACH (1907/2006/EC on the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals)
ODS Regulation (EC) No 1005/2009
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Solvents: An Introduction
Key Properties of Solvents
Boiling Point
Density
Hansen Solubility Parameters for Solvents
Health Hazards of Solvents
Protection from Solvents
Classification of Solvents
Alcohols
Methanol
Ethanol
Isopropanol
Others
Butanol
2-Methyl Butanol
Phenol
Ketones
Acetone
Methyl Ethyl Ketone
Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK)
Esters
Ethyl Acetate
Butyl Acetate
Ethers
Ethylene Glycol
E-Series Ethers (Glycol Ethers)
Chlorinated Solvents
Methylene Chloride
Perchloroethylene
Trichloroethylene
Others
Chlorinated Fluorocarbons
Chlorobenzene
Chloroform
1,1,1-trichloroethane
Hydrocarbon Solvents
Mineral Spirits
Odorless Mineral Spirits
VM&P Naphtha (Varnish Maker's and Painter's Naphtha)
Xylene and Toluene
Benzene
Alternative Solvents
Green Solvents
Key End-Use Sectors of Solvents
Adhesives
Agricultural Chemicals
Carrier Solvents
Dry Cleaning
Flexible Packaging
House/Car
Metal/Industrial Cleaning
Oil Seed Extraction
Paints and Coatings
Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Printing Inks
Rubber/Polymer Manufacture
Other Uses and Applications
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Dow, LyondellBasell, ExxonMobil, Shell and Eastman: Leading Players in the Global Solvents Market
Leading Producers and their Solvent Portfolio
Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from Low-Cost Asian Companies
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
Zeochem to Acquire Armar AG
Oxiteno New Oxygenated Solvents Platforms
Novacap to Acquire Chemoxy International
Inkemia Green Chemicals Introduces Green Solvent Solutions
Toyochem to Acquire Rights to PSA Technology of Rohm and Haas Chemicals
BASF and Markor Inaugurate New Butanediol Plant in China
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 144 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 177)
- The United States (52)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (14)
- Europe (56)
- France (8)
- Germany (14)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (4)
- Rest of Europe (19)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (41)
- Middle East (3)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (3)
