Something completely different this Arbor Day: Wax One to Plant One

So, the marketing gurus at Waxing The City devised a campaign that's a bit more, shall we say, playful. "Wax a Bush, Plant a Bush" is what they're calling it. That's right: For every Brazilian wax service performed at a Waxing The City studio on Arbor Day, the company will plant a bush.

"We're not your typical waxing service provider," said Meredith Jurek, Chief Marketing Officer for Waxing The City. "We think it's high time to get real about body hair. Everybody has it. So, let's unmask the myths, lay bare the truth, and strip away our anxieties about unwanted hair. And, by the way: at Waxing The City, we love trees. Bushes, too. They gotta grow somewhere."

Wax One, Plant One: VIDEO

Waxing The City is a franchise devoted exclusively to the art of waxing - for both women and men. Which means they specialize in arms, legs, backs, eyebrows, bikini areas and other places where humans grow hair. But they're not arborists. So, they teamed up with an organization called "One Tree Planted" to do the heavy lifting – and digging.

"We want to make sure we're expanding our forests out there," said Jurek, pointing to the outdoors through a window. "Not down there," she said, not pointing anywhere in particular, but glancing downward. "Wax your bush, so we can plant one."

Nearly 100 Waxing The City Studios are now open in 14 states – where clients have received nearly 70,000 Brazilians since the first of the year. It's easy to find the studio nearest you at WaxingTheCity.com. And, at Waxing The City, they promise: "Your bush won't bewilder us."

Waxing Humor

If you think "Wax a Bush, Plant a Bush" is hilarious, then please give three claps to Friends & Neighbors, a Minneapolis brand strategy and advertising agency. They are the funny folks who actually came up with the idea.

ABOUT WAXING THE CITY

Waxing The City is a franchise devoted solely to the art of waxing, catering to both women and men. Founded in 2003, in the trendy LoDo neighborhood of Denver, CO, Waxing The City grew from a one-room studio, to a regional phenomenon. By 2010, Waxing The City added three studios in the greater Denver area and also expanded to Dallas, TX. From the start, the founders have been committed to hiring the best and making them better. To ensure "Waxing Standards of Excellence," every licensed Cerologist® (esthetician) at Waxing The City completes an extensive training course before they serve clients. In late 2012, the founders of Waxing The City partnered with MN-based Anytime Fitness, LLC, the world's largest co-ed fitness franchise. Anytime Fitness is leveraging its tried-and-true franchise support systems to Waxing The City franchisees. Waxing The City hopes to have nearly 200 studios open by the end of 2018. For more information, please visit WaxingTheCity.com/franchise or call (866) 956-4612.

SOURCE Waxing the City