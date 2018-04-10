SonaCare Medical Sponsors the Inaugural Focal Therapy Masterclass at Imperial College London

The Masterclass was hosted by one of the world's leading urologists and experts in focal therapy, Professor Hashim Ahmed, and welcomed over 120 urologists from around the world who congregated to study diagnostic techniques and minimally invasive focal approaches to prostate cancer treatment.

Prof. Hashim Ahmed commenced the Focal Therapy portion of this course with a review of his experience with Sonablate® as a HIFU treatment delivery modality including the specific techniques he applies to ensure the best possible outcomes for his patients. SonaCare Medical later hosted a hands-on simulator session for more than 90 of the attendees, allowing them to gain first-hand experience with the Sonablate interface, treatment planning software, and the technology's unique ability to integrate with mpMRI fusion biopsy annotated data.

"We were honored to not only sponsor but participate in this event," comments Alex Gonzalez, SonaCare Medical's VP of International Operations. "Prof. Ahmed has been an important leader in both the study and application of minimally invasive treatments. We are so appreciative of the work he is doing at Imperial College London to drive change for the betterment of prostate cancer patients across the globe. Additionally, with the attendance of over 40 current Sonablate users, I was thrilled to see many familiar faces present at this Masterclass."

Prior to the event, Prof. Hashim Ahmed invited a small group of urologists to observe two live Sonablate cases, in which he performed focal HIFU ablations that incorporated fusion.

Since Sonablate® received FDA clearance on October 09, 2015, more than 1,500 patients have had a Sonablate HIFU prostate procedure across the 40+ locations in the U.S., including top-tier academic institutions in California, Indiana, Oklahoma, Maryland, New York, Arizona, and Texas. Over 70 U.S. physicians now offer HIFU prostate tissue ablation to their patients as a minimally invasive alternative to surgery or radiation.

Sonablate® has 510(K) clearance in the U.S. and is indicated for the transrectal high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) ablation of prostatic tissue. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

ABOUT SONACARE MEDICAL, LLC

SonaCare Medical is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. SonaCare Medical is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. SonaCare Medical, with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the following: Sonablate®, which has 510(K) clearance in the U.S.; Sonablate® 500, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S.; Sonatherm® laparoscopic HIFU surgical ablation system, which has 510(K) clearance in the U.S., has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 30 countries outside the U.S.

For additional information, visit www.SonaCareMedical.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's business and performance, the economy and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances and results. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or other factors.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonacare-medical-sponsors-the-inaugural-focal-therapy-masterclass-at-imperial-college-london-300626888.html

SOURCE SonaCare Medical

Related Links

http://www.sonacaremedical.com

