Sonic Automotive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results - Record Revenue and Gross Profit

First Quarter 2018 Results

GAAP Basis

Net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2018 was $2.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. Comparatively, net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2017 was $0.0 million, or $0.0 per diluted share.

Adjusted Basis

Adjusted net income from continuing operations and related earnings per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. The schedules included in this press release reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2018 was $11.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. The adjustments in the 2018 quarterly period relate to a gain on the disposal of franchises offset by fixed asset impairments, compensation related charges, lease exit accruals and certain legal matters. Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2017 was $10.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. The adjustments in the 2017 quarterly period relate to the redemption of Sonic's 7.0% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2022 (the "7.0% Notes"), weather-related physical damage costs and fixed asset impairments, offset by net settlement gains related to legal matters.

Commentary

Heath Byrd, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, noted, "The first quarter met our internal earnings expectations and we remain confident with our full year earnings guidance. We shifted our strategy during the quarter related to the number of used vehicle inventory we are carrying. The decline in used gross per unit and the increase in wholesale loss resulted from us aggressively disposing of units to reduce our overall days' supply of used vehicles. Additionally, we believe we found a good compromise between volume and gross for new vehicles and we were able to grow both fixed operations and F&I gross profit compared to the first quarter of 2017."

"We remain committed to growing our franchise store operations and our EchoPark brand. In addition to our dividend of $0.06 per share distributed during the first quarter, we continue to honor our commitment to return capital to shareholders as we repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares of our common stock for approximately $23.4 million."

Dividend

Sonic's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share payable in cash for our stockholders of record on June 15, 2018. The dividend will be payable on July 13, 2018.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the nation's largest automotive retailers. Sonic can be reached on the web at www.sonicautomotive.com . More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to our 2018 earnings expectations, our projected annual effective income tax rate, 2018 new vehicle industry volume, projected results for our EchoPark brand, the anticipated expansion of both our franchised and pre-owned businesses in 2018 and our long-term strategy. There are many factors that affect management's views about future events and trends of the Company's business. These factors involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from management's views, including without limitation, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, new and used vehicle industry sales volume, the success of our operational strategies, the rate and timing of overall economic recovery or decline, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the attached financial tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as adjusted net income from continuing operations and related earnings per diluted share, which exclude certain items disclosed in the attached financial tables. As required by SEC rules, the Company provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosure, provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited)



Results of Operations



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(In thousands, except per share and unit data) Revenues:





New vehicles $ 1,180,846



$ 1,171,932

Used vehicles 709,046



634,474

Wholesale vehicles 65,398



46,310

Total vehicles 1,955,290



1,852,716

Parts, service and collision repair 351,758



352,043

Finance, insurance and other, net 93,725



83,063

Total revenues 2,400,773



2,287,822

Gross profit 352,499



350,346

Selling, general and administrative expenses (304,925)



(292,234)

Impairment charges (3,643)



(510)

Depreciation and amortization (23,743)



(21,153)

Operating income (loss) 20,188



36,449

Other income (expense):





Interest expense, floor plan (10,677)



(8,387)

Interest expense, other, net (13,456)



(13,409)

Other income (expense), net 89



(14,501)

Total other income (expense) (24,044)



(36,297)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes (3,856)



152

Provision for income taxes for continuing operations - benefit (expense) 1,842



(172)

Income (loss) from continuing operations (2,014)



(20)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations (180)



(521)

Net income (loss) $ (2,194)



$ (541)









Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:





Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.05)



$ —

Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations —



(0.01)

Earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.05)



$ (0.01)

Weighted average common shares outstanding 42,789



44,791

Gross Margin Data (Continuing Operations):





New vehicles 4.8 %

5.0 % Used vehicles 5.2 %

6.4 % Wholesale vehicles (6.8)%



(2.5)%

Parts, service and collision repair 48.2 %

48.1 % Finance, insurance and other 100.0 %

100.0 % Overall gross margin 14.7 %

15.3 %







SG&A Expenses (Continuing Operations):





Compensation 185,037

176,547 Advertising 16,016

15,257 Rent 21,868

18,487 Other 82,004

81,943







Total SG&A expenses 304,925

292,234 SG&A expenses as % of gross profit 86.5 %

83.4 %







Operating Margin % 0.8 %

1.6 %







Unit Data (Continuing Operations):





New units 29,500

30,495 Used units 33,739

30,372 Wholesale units 9,680

8,307

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited) Per Share Data





Three Months Ended March 31, 2018





Income (Loss)

Income (Loss)













From Continuing Operations

From Discontinued Operations

Net Income (Loss)

Weighted Average Shares

Amount

Per Share Amount

Amount

Per Share Amount

Amount

Per Share Amount

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Reported:

























Earnings (loss) and shares 42,789

$ (2,014)





$ (180)





$ (2,194)



Effect of participating securities:

























Non-vested restricted stock



—





—





—



Basic earnings (loss) and shares 42,789

$ (2,014)

$ (0.05)

$ (180)

$ —

$ (2,194)

$ (0.05) Effect of dilutive securities:

























Stock compensation plans —























Diluted earnings (loss) and shares 42,789

$ (2,014)

$ (0.05)

$ (180)

$ —

$ (2,194)

$ (0.05)



























Adjustments:

























Impairment charges



$ 3,643





$ —





$ 3,643



Legal and other



1,500





—





1,500



Compensation-related charges



9,189





—





9,189



Lease exit adjustments



4,814





—





4,814



Gain on disposal



(1,190)





—





(1,190)



Total adjustments before taxes



17,956





—





17,956



Income tax effect of adjustments



(4,894)













$ (4,894)



Effect of adjustments, net of income taxes



$ 13,062

$ 0.31

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ 13,062

$ 0.30



























Adjusted:

























Earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share (1)



$ 11,048

$ 0.26

$ (180)

$ (0.01)

$ 10,868

$ 0.25













(1) Net loss attributable to Pre-Owned Stores operations was $0.10 per fully diluted share in the three months ended March 31, 2018.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2017





Income (Loss)

Income (Loss)













From Continuing Operations

From Discontinued Operations

Net Income (Loss)

Weighted Average Shares

Amount

Per Share Amount

Amount

Per Share Amount

Amount

Per Share Amount

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Reported:

























Earnings (loss) and shares 44,791

$ (20)





$ (521)





$ (541)



Effect of participating securities:

























Non-vested restricted stock



—





—





—



Basic earnings (loss) and shares 44,791

$ (20)

$ —

$ (521)

$ (0.01)

$ (541)

$ (0.01) Effect of dilutive securities:

















Stock compensation plans —























Diluted earnings (loss) and shares (2) 44,791

$ (20)

$ —

$ (521)

$ (0.01)

$ (541)

$ (0.01)



























Adjustments:

























Impairment charges



$ 510





$ —





$ 510



Legal and other



(1,149)





—





(1,149)



Storm damage



2,382





—





2,382



Loss on debt extinguishment



15,268





—





15,268



Total adjustments before taxes



17,011





—





17,011



Income tax effect of adjustments



(6,677)





—





$ (6,677)



Effect of adjustments, net of income taxes



$ 10,334

$ 0.23

$ —

$ —

$ 10,334

$ 0.23



























Adjusted:

























Earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share (2)



$ 10,314

$ 0.23

$ (521)

$ (0.01)

$ 9,793

$ 0.22





(2) Net loss attributable to Pre-Owned Stores operations was $0.07 per fully diluted share in the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited)







New Vehicles









Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2018

2017

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Reported new vehicle:













Revenue $ 1,180,846



$ 1,171,932



$ 8,914



0.8%

Gross profit $ 56,800



$ 58,278



$ (1,478)



(2.5)%

Unit sales 29,500



30,495



(995)



(3.3)%

Revenue per unit $ 40,029



$ 38,430



$ 1,599



4.2%

Gross profit per unit $ 1,925



$ 1,911



$ 14



0.7%

Gross profit as a % of revenue 4.8%



5.0%



(20) bps





















Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2018

2017

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Same store new vehicle:













Revenue $ 1,176,510



$ 1,151,850



$ 24,660



2.1%

Gross profit $ 56,757



$ 57,717



$ (960)



(1.7)%

Unit sales 29,416



29,865



(449)



(1.5)%

Revenue per unit $ 39,996



$ 38,569



$ 1,427



3.7%

Gross profit per unit $ 1,929



$ 1,933



$ (4)



(0.2)%

Gross profit as a % of revenue 4.8%



5.0%



(20) bps





















Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited)







Used Vehicles













Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2018

2017

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Reported used vehicle:













Revenue $ 709,046

$ 634,474

$ 74,572



11.8% Gross profit $ 36,771

$ 40,833

$ (4,062)



(9.9)% Unit sales 33,739

30,372

3,367



11.1% Revenue per unit $ 21,016

$ 20,890

$ 126



0.6% Gross profit per unit $ 1,090

$ 1,344

$ (254)



(18.9)% Gross profit as a % of revenue 5.2%

6.4%

(120) bps





















Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2018

2017

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Same store used vehicle:













Revenue $ 629,510

$ 613,348

$ 16,162



2.6% Gross profit $ 34,306

$ 37,970

$ (3,664)



(9.6)% Unit sales 29,690

29,162

528



1.8% Revenue per unit $ 21,203

$ 21,032

$ 171



0.8% Gross profit per unit $ 1,155

$ 1,302

$ (147)



(11.3)% Gross profit as a % of revenue 5.4%

6.2%

(80) bps





















Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited)







Wholesale Vehicles











Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2018

2017

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Reported used vehicle:













Revenue $ 65,398



$ 46,310



$ 19,088



41.2% Gross profit $ (4,425)



$ (1,172)



$ (3,253)



(277.6)% Unit sales 9,680



8,307



1,373



16.5% Revenue per unit $ 6,756



$ 5,575



$ 1,181



21.2% Gross profit per unit $ (457)



$ (141)



$ (316)



(224.1)% Gross profit as a % of revenue (6.8)%



(2.5)%



(430) bps





















Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2018

2017

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Same store used vehicle:













Revenue $ 62,719



$ 45,154



$ 17,565



38.9% Gross profit $ (4,669)



$ (1,080)



$ (3,589)



(332.3)% Unit sales 9,215



7,991



1,224



15.3% Revenue per unit $ 6,806



$ 5,651



$ 1,155



20.4% Gross profit per unit $ (507)



$ (135)



$ (372)



(275.6)% Gross profit as a % of revenue (7.4)%



(2.4)%



(500) bps





















Sonic Automotive, Inc Results of Operations (Unaudited)







Parts, Service and Collision Repair ("Fixed Operations")









Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2018

2017

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Reported:













Revenue













Customer pay $ 142,354

$ 138,582

$ 3,772



2.7% Warranty 67,601

69,471

(1,870)



(2.7)% Wholesale parts 42,501

43,281

(780)



(1.8)% Internal, sublet and other 99,302

100,709

(1,407)



(1.4)% Total $ 351,758

$ 352,043

$ (285)



(0.1)%













Gross profit













Customer pay $ 76,350

$ 73,764

$ 2,586



3.5% Warranty 37,901

38,347

(446)



(1.2)% Wholesale parts 7,265

7,550

(285)



(3.8)% Internal, sublet and other 48,112

49,683

(1,571)



(3.2)% Total $ 169,628

$ 169,344

$ 284



0.2%















Gross profit as a % of revenue













Customer pay 53.6%

53.2%

40 bps



Warranty 56.1%

55.2%

90 bps



Wholesale parts 17.1%

17.4%

(30) bps



Internal, sublet and other 48.5%

49.3%

(80) bps



Total 48.2%

48.1%

10 bps





















Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Parts, Service and Collision Repair ("Fixed Operations")











Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2018

2017

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Same Store:













Revenue













Customer pay $ 140,928

$ 136,081

$ 4,847



3.6 % Warranty 67,982

67,856

126



0.2% Wholesale parts 42,437

42,703

(266)



(0.6)% Internal, sublet and other 96,597

98,435

(1,838)



(1.9)% Total $ 347,944

$ 345,075

$ 2,869



0.8%















Gross profit













Customer pay $ 75,680

$ 72,387

$ 3,293



4.5% Warranty 38,072

37,424

648



1.7% Wholesale parts 7,249

7,435

(186)



(2.5)% Internal, sublet and other 47,058

48,022

(964)



(2.0)% Total $ 168,059

$ 165,268

$ 2,791



1.7%















Gross profit as a % of revenue













Customer pay 53.7%

53.2%

50 bps



Warranty 56.0%

55.2%

80 bps



Wholesale parts 17.1%

17.4%

(30) bps



Internal, sublet and other 48.7%

48.8%

(10) bps



Total 48.3%

47.9%

40 bps





















Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited)







Finance, Insurance and Other, Net ("F&I")









Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2018

2017

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except per unit data) Reported:













Revenue $ 93,725



$ 83,063



$ 10,662



12.8% Gross profit per retail unit (excludes fleet) $ 1,490



$ 1,379



$ 111



8.0%

















Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2018

2017

Change





(In thousands, except per unit data) Same Store:













Revenue $ 84,074



$ 80,139



$ 3,935



4.9% Gross profit per retail unit (excludes fleet) $ 1,430



$ 1,372



$ 58



4.2%

















Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited)







Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses









Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2018

2017

Change

% Change

(In thousands) Reported:













Compensation $ 185,037

$ 176,547

$ (8,490)

(4.8)% Advertising 16,016

15,257

(759)

(5.0)% Rent 21,868

18,487

(3,381)

(18.3)% Other 82,004

81,943

(61)

(0.1)% Total SG&A expenses $ 304,925

$ 292,234

$ (12,691)

(4.3)% Adjustments:













Legal and other $ (1,500)

$ 1,149







Compensation-related charges (9,189)

—







Lease exit adjustments (4,814)

—







Storm damage —

(2,382)







Gain on disposal 1,190

—







Total SG&A adjustments $ (14,313)

$ (1,233)







Adjusted:













Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 290,612

$ 291,001

$ 389

0.1% Reported:













SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit:













Compensation 52.5%

50.4%

(210) bps



Advertising 4.5%

4.4%

(10) bps



Rent 6.2%

5.3%

(90) bps



Other 23.3%

23.3%

— bps



Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 86.5%

83.4%

(310) bps



Adjustments:













Legal and other (0.4)%

0.3%







Compensation-related charges (2.6)%

—%







Lease exit adjustments (1.4)%

—%







Storm damage —%

(0.6)%







Gain on disposal 0.3%

—%







Total effect of adjustments (4.1)%

(0.3)%







Adjusted:













Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 82.4%

83.1%

70 bps





